President Presides Over Official Handover Of Landmark St. Louis Hill Stabilisation Project

President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the official handover of the completed St. Louis Hill Stabilisation Project during an occasion held at the St. Louis Community Centre on Friday morning. This major infrastructure initiative represents a significant milestone in the nation's disaster risk reduction and community resilience efforts.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by President Ramkalawan and the Minister for Internal Affairs, Mr. Errol Fonseka, recognising the collaborative leadership that brought this transformative project to fruition plaque will be temporarily displayed at the St. Louis Community Centre before being permanently relocated to the project site as an enduring testament to this achievement.

Minister Fonseka emphasised the national significance of the project, highlighting its pivotal contribution to disaster risk reduction and community resilience. "The St. Louis Hill Stabilisation Project represents the first technically advanced, climate-resilient slope protection initiative in our country," stated the Minister. "It was meticulously designed to safeguard lives and protect homes from the increasing threat of landslides and rockfall hazards, which are becoming more frequent due to our changing climate. This is not merely a construction project, it is a symbol of national resilience, innovation, and forward-thinking governance."

Project Leader Mr. Mikael Evenor delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the initiative's key objectives, milestones achieved, challenges overcome, and the substantial benefits delivered to the local community. During his address, he explained that five critical areas were identified for intervention: Waterloo, Belombre, Le Niole, and St. Louis upper and lower hills. These locations were selected to address "not only immediate threats but also to serve as practical training grounds for local teams and contractors." He attributed the project's success to the exceptional transparency and collaboration between the government, local teams, Swiss partners, and the community.

Echoing these sentiments, Swiss Expert Mr. Ruedi Degelo characterised the project as "a remarkable success story." He urged the government and relevant stakeholders to give careful consideration to implementing preventive measures in other areas that could pose risks to life and safety.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of completion certificates to project contractors and the ground team by President Ramkalawan and Mr. Degelo, in recognition of their unwavering dedication and expertise in delivering this critical infrastructure improvement.

The successful completion of the St. Louis Hill Stabilisation Project reflects the government's steadfast commitment to investing in vital infrastructure that protects communities and supports sustainable development throughout the nation.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs Mrs. Rose-Marie Hoareau, Minister for Land and Housing Mr. Billy Rangasamy, Member of the National Assembly for St. Louis Mr. Satya Naidoo, Director General for Disaster Risk Management Division (DRMD) Mr. Robert Ernesta, Chief Risk Management Officer DRMD Mr. Daniel Cetoupe, the Swiss technical team, members of the local implementation team, contractors, and invited dignitaries.

