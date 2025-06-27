Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Djibouti's President On Independence Day


2025-06-27 03:15:21
His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaël Omar Guelleh, on his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to Guelleh, and for continued progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Djibouti.

His Majesty the King seizes this opportunity to reaffirm His pride in the close fraternal ties between the two countries, which both Heads of State constantly strive to strengthen and elevate to the highest level.

Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

