U.S. Inflation Slips To 2.3% In May, Tariff Impact Limited As Gasoline Prices Drop
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US inflation, measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose by 2.3% over the year ending in May 2025, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.
This is the lowest annual inflation rate in more than three years and marks a continued cooling of price increases across the country. Despite concerns that new tariffs on imported goods would drive up prices for American consumers, the data shows that overall inflation remains modest.
The 2.3% rate is well below the peaks seen in recent years and suggests that the broader impact of tariffs on inflation has been limited so far. Most of the recent inflation comes from rising housing costs, which increased by nearly 4% over the past year.
In contrast, energy prices-including gasoline-fell by 3.5%. This drop in gasoline prices is especially important for consumers, as it offsets some of the higher costs seen in other categories. Food prices rose by just under 3%.
While tariffs have contributed to higher prices in certain goods-such as a 17% jump in apparel prices-their effect on the overall inflation rate has been small.
Some economic models estimate that tariffs introduced in 2025 raised the general price level by about 2.3% in the short term, with an average extra cost of $3,800 per household per year and $1,700 for lower-income families.
However, these calculations do not fully account for the substantial decline in gasoline prices, which has eased the financial burden for many households and helped stabilize overall expenses.
With inflation at its lowest point since early 2021, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady, but some analysts expect rate cuts if inflation stays low and the job market remains stable.
Lower interest rates would make it cheaper for families and businesses to borrow money, potentially boosting spending and investment. In summary, official data confirms that US inflation is now at a multi-year low of 2.3%. Fears of widespread tariff-driven inflation have not materialized.
The main sources of price increases are housing and some specific goods, not tariffs overall. Importantly, falling gasoline prices have played a central role in offsetting other cost increases, giving households some relief and painting a more balanced picture of the real impact on family budgets.
