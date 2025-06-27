Santa Catarina Surpasses São Paulo As Brazil's Top Magnet For Movers

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Santa Catarina Surpasses São Paulo As Brazil's Top Magnet For Movers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santa Catarina has become Brazil's top destination for people relocating within the country, outpacing even São Paulo, long known as the nation's economic powerhouse.
Official data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows Santa Catarina now leads the country in net migration, attracting more new residents than any other state.
In 2020, Santa Catarina gained a net 37,100 people, with projections showing a continued lead through 2030. The state's appeal goes beyond numbers. Since 2010, Santa Catarina's population has grown by 1.3 million, a 21.8% jump, reaching 7.6 million in 2022.
This makes it the tenth most populous state in Brazil, but its growth rate far exceeds the national average. São Paulo, while still the most populous, has not matched Santa Catarina's pace of attracting newcomers.
Several factors drive this shift. Santa Catarina boasts one of Brazil's highest standards of living. The state's Human Development Index ranks third nationwide, supported by strong education, high life expectancy, and low poverty.
It also leads in public safety, with some of the lowest crime and homicide rates in the country. Florianópolis, the state capital, consistently ranks among Brazil 's safest cities and offers a high quality of life, with residents enjoying good health care, a favorable climate, and moderate living costs.
Economically, Santa Catarina stands out. It holds the fourth-highest GDP per capita in Brazil and the sixth-largest overall state economy. The state's economy is diverse, with strengths in industry, agribusiness, and tourism.
Even during national downturns, Santa Catarina has shown resilience, maintaining growth and competitiveness. Only São Paulo surpasses it in economic competitiveness, but Santa Catarina 's balanced development and efficient management have helped it close the gap.
The state's geography and natural beauty also play a role. Santa Catarina offers a varied landscape, from beaches to mountains, attracting both tourists and new residents.
Cities like Balneário Camboriú and Florianópolis are now among Brazil's most sought-after destinations for both living and visiting. The state's climate and scenery support a lifestyle that appeals to families, retirees, and young professionals alike.
Santa Catarina's rise as Brazil's top destination for internal migration signals broader changes in the country's economic and social landscape.
As more people seek safety, quality of life, and economic opportunity, Santa Catarina's model of balanced growth and high living standards sets a new benchmark for other Brazilian states.
Official data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows Santa Catarina now leads the country in net migration, attracting more new residents than any other state.
In 2020, Santa Catarina gained a net 37,100 people, with projections showing a continued lead through 2030. The state's appeal goes beyond numbers. Since 2010, Santa Catarina's population has grown by 1.3 million, a 21.8% jump, reaching 7.6 million in 2022.
This makes it the tenth most populous state in Brazil, but its growth rate far exceeds the national average. São Paulo, while still the most populous, has not matched Santa Catarina's pace of attracting newcomers.
Several factors drive this shift. Santa Catarina boasts one of Brazil's highest standards of living. The state's Human Development Index ranks third nationwide, supported by strong education, high life expectancy, and low poverty.
It also leads in public safety, with some of the lowest crime and homicide rates in the country. Florianópolis, the state capital, consistently ranks among Brazil 's safest cities and offers a high quality of life, with residents enjoying good health care, a favorable climate, and moderate living costs.
Economically, Santa Catarina stands out. It holds the fourth-highest GDP per capita in Brazil and the sixth-largest overall state economy. The state's economy is diverse, with strengths in industry, agribusiness, and tourism.
Even during national downturns, Santa Catarina has shown resilience, maintaining growth and competitiveness. Only São Paulo surpasses it in economic competitiveness, but Santa Catarina 's balanced development and efficient management have helped it close the gap.
The state's geography and natural beauty also play a role. Santa Catarina offers a varied landscape, from beaches to mountains, attracting both tourists and new residents.
Cities like Balneário Camboriú and Florianópolis are now among Brazil's most sought-after destinations for both living and visiting. The state's climate and scenery support a lifestyle that appeals to families, retirees, and young professionals alike.
Santa Catarina's rise as Brazil's top destination for internal migration signals broader changes in the country's economic and social landscape.
As more people seek safety, quality of life, and economic opportunity, Santa Catarina's model of balanced growth and high living standards sets a new benchmark for other Brazilian states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment