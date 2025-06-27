Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lula Appeals To Supreme Court After Tax Decree Defeat, Testing Limits Between Branches


2025-06-27 03:15:03
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has chosen to challenge Congress's decision to overturn his IOF tax decree by seeking intervention from Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF).

This move continues a pattern seen in recent years, where the executive branch turns to the judiciary after legislative setbacks.

Lula's administration argues that Congress exceeded its constitutional authority by revoking the decree.

The decree had aimed to raise approximately 10 billion reais in 2025 and about 61.5 billion reais by the end of next year.

This approach has become increasingly common in Brazil's political landscape, especially under Lula 's leadership.

The executive's frequent recourse to the activist STF has fueled debate over the proper limits of each branch's power and the risk of the judiciary encroaching on legislative prerogatives.

The Brazilian Constitution establishes a system of checks and balances, granting Congress the authority to revoke presidential decrees and the Supreme Court the power to rule on constitutional matters.



However, repeated appeals to the judiciary after legislative defeats have raised concerns about whether the balance among branches is being respected.

Observers now watch closely to see whether Congress will assert its constitutional role or if the judiciary will once again play a decisive part in resolving political disputes.

The outcome will signal whether Brazil's parliament can maintain its authority or if the pattern of judicial intervention will continue to shape the country's governance.

