403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supreme Court Limits Judges' Power To Block Trump's Policies Nationwide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Supreme Court has sharply limited the power of federal judges to halt presidential policies across the nation, delivering a significant victory to President Donald Trump's administration.
The ruling, issued Friday in a 6-3 decision, addresses Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents.
Previously, some lower court judges blocked Trump 's order nationwide. The Supreme Court now says judges can only block the policy for the people who actually brought the lawsuit.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that judges exceeded their authority by stopping policies for everyone, not just the plaintiffs. The Court did not decide if Trump's new rule is legal, focusing instead on the limits of judicial power in these cases.
This decision allows Trump's order to move forward in most of the country, except where lawsuits are still active. The Court noted that class-action lawsuits could still block a policy for all members of the class, and state governments might be able to seek broader orders, though the Court did not rule on that.
Supreme Court Ruling Reshapes National Policy Enforcement
For businesses and families, this change means government policies might now be enforced in some states but not others, complicating matters for those who move or do business across state lines.
The decision shifts the balance of power, making it harder for one judge to stop a president's policy nationwide and potentially leading to more differences in how laws are enforced across the country.
This Supreme Court ruling is not the first time Western countries have acted against judicial overreach. In the past decade, both U.S. political parties have raised concerns about judges blocking national policies, and Congress has considered legislation to restrict such actions.
Similar debates have taken place in Europe, including in Poland and Hungary. This ruling is a major step, but it is part of a broader, ongoing trend in Western democracies.
The ruling, issued Friday in a 6-3 decision, addresses Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents.
Previously, some lower court judges blocked Trump 's order nationwide. The Supreme Court now says judges can only block the policy for the people who actually brought the lawsuit.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that judges exceeded their authority by stopping policies for everyone, not just the plaintiffs. The Court did not decide if Trump's new rule is legal, focusing instead on the limits of judicial power in these cases.
This decision allows Trump's order to move forward in most of the country, except where lawsuits are still active. The Court noted that class-action lawsuits could still block a policy for all members of the class, and state governments might be able to seek broader orders, though the Court did not rule on that.
Supreme Court Ruling Reshapes National Policy Enforcement
For businesses and families, this change means government policies might now be enforced in some states but not others, complicating matters for those who move or do business across state lines.
The decision shifts the balance of power, making it harder for one judge to stop a president's policy nationwide and potentially leading to more differences in how laws are enforced across the country.
This Supreme Court ruling is not the first time Western countries have acted against judicial overreach. In the past decade, both U.S. political parties have raised concerns about judges blocking national policies, and Congress has considered legislation to restrict such actions.
Similar debates have taken place in Europe, including in Poland and Hungary. This ruling is a major step, but it is part of a broader, ongoing trend in Western democracies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment