Supreme Court Ruling Signals Shift Away From LGBTQ+ Themes In U.S. School Curriculums
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Supreme Court decided that parents in Maryland can stop their children from reading books in school that have LGBTQ+ themes if these books go against their religious beliefs.
This decision came from a case where parents wanted to keep their kids out of lessons that included stories about gay or transgender characters.
Montgomery County Public Schools, the largest school district in Maryland, added books like“Prince & Knight,”“Born Ready,” and“Love, Violet” to its reading list.
These books feature same-sex couples and transgender children. At first, the district let parents remove their children from these lessons, but later stopped because too many parents were asking for it.
A group of parents from different religious backgrounds argued that forcing their children to take part in these lessons violated their religious rights. The Supreme Court agreed, with six justices in favor and three against.
The Court said that parents' religious freedoms are important and that schools cannot force children to read these books if their parents object for religious reasons.
Supreme Court Ruling Boosts Parental Control Over School Curriculum
This decision is not the final word, but it strongly suggests that parents will have more power to decide what their children learn in public schools, especially about LGBTQ+ topics.
The case is part of a larger trend in the US, where some groups are pushing for more control over what is taught in schools and for removing certain books from classrooms and libraries.
According to PEN America, a group that tracks book bans, almost 40% of books banned more than once last year had LGBTQ+ themes or characters. Experts say this ruling could make it harder for schools to teach about diversity and could lead to more censorship.
School leaders may now face more requests from parents to remove books or lessons that conflict with their beliefs. This Supreme Court decision changes the balance between teaching about different kinds of people and respecting parents' religious wishes.
It could also affect which books publishers and businesses sell to schools. The ruling shows that religious rights are becoming more important in decisions about what children learn in American schools.
