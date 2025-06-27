403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SKY Airline Adds More Flights Between Chile And Brazil, Making Travel Easier And Cheaper
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SKY Airline, a well-known low-cost airline from Chile, has increased the number of flights between Chile and Brazil for the 2025 winter season. The airline now offers 62 flights each week between the two countries, which is almost 40% more than last year.
This is the highest number of flights SKY has ever operated on these routes. SKY restarted its seasonal flights from Santiago, the capital of Chile, to two major Brazilian cities: Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.
The Porto Alegre flights started on June 23 and will run until September 14. They began with three flights per week and will increase to four flights per week in July and August.
The Belo Horizonte flights began on June 24 and will continue until September 13, with three flights per week. Each of these routes is expected to carry more than 12,000 passengers this season.
SKY has carried more than 1.8 million passengers between Chile and Brazil in the last ten years. The most popular destinations are São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
In July 2024, over 142,000 Brazilians visited Chile, showing that many people are interested in traveling between these countries, especially during the winter months.
SKY Airlines Boosts Flights to Brazil Amid Rising Demand
SKY responded by adding more flights to meet this demand, including up to four flights per day to São Paulo in July. Many Brazilians travel to Chile in winter to visit ski resorts and hot springs.
In July 2024, more than 82,000 Brazilians flew to Chile with SKY, which is a big jump from the previous year. SKY's international flights overall increased by 32% in the second quarter of 2024, and flights to and from Brazil grew by 70% compared to last year.
SKY uses modern Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes, which help save fuel and reduce costs. The airline is the only low-cost option for some of these direct routes, making travel more affordable for many people.
By adding more flights, SKY is helping more people travel for both business and leisure. This also supports tourism and trade between Chile and Brazil. The airline's decision is based on official data and shows a clear response to what travelers want.
This is the highest number of flights SKY has ever operated on these routes. SKY restarted its seasonal flights from Santiago, the capital of Chile, to two major Brazilian cities: Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.
The Porto Alegre flights started on June 23 and will run until September 14. They began with three flights per week and will increase to four flights per week in July and August.
The Belo Horizonte flights began on June 24 and will continue until September 13, with three flights per week. Each of these routes is expected to carry more than 12,000 passengers this season.
SKY has carried more than 1.8 million passengers between Chile and Brazil in the last ten years. The most popular destinations are São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
In July 2024, over 142,000 Brazilians visited Chile, showing that many people are interested in traveling between these countries, especially during the winter months.
SKY Airlines Boosts Flights to Brazil Amid Rising Demand
SKY responded by adding more flights to meet this demand, including up to four flights per day to São Paulo in July. Many Brazilians travel to Chile in winter to visit ski resorts and hot springs.
In July 2024, more than 82,000 Brazilians flew to Chile with SKY, which is a big jump from the previous year. SKY's international flights overall increased by 32% in the second quarter of 2024, and flights to and from Brazil grew by 70% compared to last year.
SKY uses modern Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes, which help save fuel and reduce costs. The airline is the only low-cost option for some of these direct routes, making travel more affordable for many people.
By adding more flights, SKY is helping more people travel for both business and leisure. This also supports tourism and trade between Chile and Brazil. The airline's decision is based on official data and shows a clear response to what travelers want.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment