The EU's Betrayal Of Israel: A Moral And Strategic Failure

MENAFN - The Rio Times) (Op-Ed Analysis) In the treacherous arena of global geopolitics, the European Union's treatment of Israel stands out as both perplexing and deeply troubling. While Israel, a democratic ally, fights for survival against Iran's nuclear ambition and Hamas's terror, the EU launches investigations into alleged Israeli human rights abuses and threatens economic ties. Why does Brussels obsess over Israel's imperfections yet offer moral leniency to a theocracy building a nuclear bomb and a terror group vowing genocide? The answer reveals a crisis of principle that undermines the EU's credibility and emboldens its adversaries. A Stage for Moral Theater The EU has turned the Israel-Palestine conflict into a stage for moral theater, projecting colonial guilt and progressive ideals onto Israel to pose as a champion of decolonization. This framing, laced with anti-Semitic undertones, casts Israel as a symbol of Western oppression while romanticizing Hamas as 'resistance'.

By simplifying a complex conflict into a morality play, the EU seeks redemption for its past, ignoring Hamas's explicit aim to“kill all the Jews.”

This hypocrisy-condemning Israel's self-defense while excusing genocidal rhetoric-is a moral inversion that erodes Europe's ethical compass. Hiding Behind a Legal Facade

Brussels' bias stems from its own insecurity. Lacking the power to confront Iran, the EU hides behind an invented“rule of law,” selectively applied to lecture Israel while sparing its foes.

This legal facade conceals a profound divide: Israel's tradition-based values conflict with the EU's progressive ideology, fostering a deep emotional disconnect. The EU applies a double standard to Israel, displaying stark indifference to its existential challenges. Domestic Pressures and Division Domestic pressures exacerbate this betrayal. Leaders like Emmanuel Macron, wary of unrest from Muslim populations and activist groups, use anti-Israel rhetoric to appease voters, sacrificing principle for electoral gain. This“silent war” within Europe reveals a troubling truth: the EU's foreign policy is increasingly dictated by internal divisions, not strategic clarity. While Germany and Hungary defend Israel's right to security, countries like Spain and Ireland push for sanctions, leaving the EU's stance incoherent and weak. A Civilizational Failure The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with its devastating civilian toll, fuels public outrage and complicates the EU's position. Yet, the EU's calls for aid and ceasefires ring hollow when paired with its failure to unequivocally condemn Hamas's atrocities. This selective outrage-policing Israel's tactics while downplaying terror-signals a civilizational failure to distinguish good from evil. Reclaiming Moral Clarity The EU's actions have dire consequences. By isolating Israel, it weakens a key ally in a region where democracy is under siege. By appeasing Iran, it emboldens a regime threatening global stability. To reclaim its role as a force for good, the EU must dismantle its empathy wall and rediscover moral clarity. Supporting Israel does not mean endorsing every policy but recognizing it as a partner facing existential threats. Confronting Iran and its proxies demands resolve, not equivocation. Only by aligning its actions with its professed values can the EU restore its credibility in a world desperate for principled leadership.