Mamata Banerjee Performs Aarti At Digha's FIRST Rath Yatra

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee performed aarti at the inaugural Rath Yatra of the newly built Lord Jagannath temple in Digha. The coastal town witnessed grand celebrations as chariots rolled out for the first time. Devotees thronged the area, marking a spiritual milestone in Bengal's religious and cultural landscape.

