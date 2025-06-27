Why Turbulence On Flights Is Getting Worse And What Climate Change Has To Do With It

If you've felt your flight shake more than usual lately, you're not alone. Scientists now say that turbulence on planes is becoming more dangerous. The reason? Climate change.

Flying is getting bumpier and here's why

Researchers in Australia have found that rising temperatures and more moisture in the air are creating dangerous wind bursts during thunderstorms. These can seriously affect planes, especially when they're close to the ground.

What are microbursts and why they matter

You may have heard of turbulence at high altitudes, the kind that shakes your drink or makes your seatbelt tighten. But a new danger is emerging: microbursts.

These are sudden, powerful gusts of wind that rush downward from a thunderstorm and hit the ground before spreading out. Think of it like someone throwing a big bucket of water straight down and then it splashes everywhere. That's what happens with wind during a microburst.

The problem is, if a plane is landing or taking off during one of these gusts, it can suddenly lose or gain altitude, making the flight risky.

Heat and moisture fuel the danger

The study, led by Professors Lance M Leslie and Milton Speer from the University of Technology Sydney, found that two things make microbursts worse:



Heat in the atmosphere Extra water vapour (moisture) from warmer seas

As the Earth warms, the atmosphere holds more moisture. That creates stronger thunderstorms and stronger downbursts.

In fact, every 1°C rise in temperature allows the air to hold 7% more water vapour. That's a lot of extra fuel for storms.

Smaller planes are most at risk

While big commercial aircraft are designed to handle rough skies, smaller planes (those with 4-50 seats) are more vulnerable. They can't handle sudden changes in wind as well.

That's why researchers are urging air safety agencies and airlines to stay more alert, especially during takeoff and landing in stormy weather.

Flying is still very safe but caution is rising

Flying remains one of the safest ways to travel. The accident rate is still very low, about 1.13 per one million flights.

But recent incidents are a reminder of how sudden turbulence can cause injuries. In March, five passengers were hurt on a United Express flight. In June, nine were injured during a Ryanair flight hit by strong turbulence.

Until now, most research on turbulence focused on high altitudes. This new study warns that more attention is needed at low altitudes, especially during storms.

What the future looks like

The researchers say that with global temperatures rising, we can expect more of these microbursts. That means:



More sudden wind gusts during storms

Higher risks during takeoff and landing A need for better early warning systems and training

While this might sound worrying, the good news is that understanding the risk is the first step to making flying even safer.

If climate patterns keep changing, the skies may become rough but better awareness and technology can help pilots and airlines prepare.