3 WWE Women's Title Shake-Ups That Could Happen This Week

WWE's women's division could see major title changes this week. From a surprise tag team move to a possible cash-in, here's what might unfold.

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Now she holds the power to cash in on any champion whenever she chooses. While she came close last Friday, Nia Jax cut her off before she could challenge Tiffany Stratton.

With Stratton and Jax set to battle in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match, Naomi could find her golden opening. If either woman is left down and out, Naomi might walk out the new WWE Women's Champion for the first time in seven years.

Zelina Vega captured the Women's United States Championship on April 25 by beating Chelsea Green. She's only defended the title once since, again against Green. But her toughest test yet might be on the horizon.

Giulia, the rising star from Japan, has been targeting Vega. She pinned the champion in a recent Triple Threat MITB Qualifier and even ambushed her two weeks ago on SmackDown. With momentum on her side and a one-on-one match ahead, Giulia could soon be holding her first WWE gold.

Liv Morgan's shoulder injury has left Raquel Rodriguez without her Women's Tag Team partner. With Morgan out for months, Rodriguez may either be forced to vacate the title or find a new teammate.

Roxanne Perez is reportedly being considered to fill that spot. If this happens, she could quickly find herself holding championship gold alongside Rodriguez. It mirrors the 2023 scenario when Piper Niven replaced an injured Sonya Deville to team with Chelsea Green.