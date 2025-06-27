Vaibhav Suryavanshi Dons Virat Kohli's 'No.18' Jersey, Delivers IPL-Style Knock In U-19 ODI Match Vs England

The young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked up where he left off in the first Youth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against the England U-19 team at County Ground in Hove on Friday, June 27.

Suryavanshi was shot to fame with his scintillating performance in the IPL 2025, where he was plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals. The 14-year-old Bihar-born cricketer had a record-breaking outing in the match against Gujarat Titans, where he played a blistering knock of 101 off 39 balls and became the second fastest Indian player to score a century in the IPL, reaching the three-figure mark in 35 balls. He also became the youngster batter to score a ton in the history of T20 cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had an unforgettable debut IPL season, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.56 in seven matches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi carries on his IPL form

The IPL still runs in the veins of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, which is evident from his explosive performance in the recently concluded U-19 ODI match against England. The young Indian batter played a blistering unbeaten knock of 48 off just 19 balls to help India U-19 chase down a 175-run target in 24 overs and seal a six-wicket win over England.

England U-19 opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the decision completely backfired as the hosts were bundled out for 174 in 42.2 overs. Kanishk Chouhan led India's bowling attack with three wickets, Henil Patel, RS Ambrish, and Mohamed Enaan picked up two wickets each.

Chasing a modest 175-run target, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who opened the batting with captain Ayush Mhatre, led the run chase by unleashing his firepower. The young batter took England bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive strokeplay and smart shot selection. However, Suryavanshi fell just two runs short of completing a well-deserved fifty as he was dismissed at 71/1. His scintillating performance has already put India in a commanding position.

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI MADNESS..!! 🥶🔥- Smashed 48 runs in just 19 balls.- With 3 fours and 5 sixes.

- Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) June 27, 2025

Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, skipper Ayush Mhatre (21), Vihaan Malhotra (17), Abhigyan Kundu (45*), and Rahul Kumar (17) contributed significantly to India's comprehensive win. The Boys in Blue were at 123/4 when Kundu and Rahul formed a crucial unbeaten 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the team past the finish line.

When just three runs were required to win the match, Rahul Kumar hit a winning six to take the team through the finish line.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets jersey 'No.18'

Apart from his blistering knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also grabbed attention by donning the iconic jersey No.18, which has been famously worn by Team India batting legend Virat Kohli.

In the IPL 2025, Vaibhav wore the Rajasthan Royals jersey No.12, but his switch to India's iconic No.18 in the U-19 setup has sparked comparisons with Kohli. The young batter has been resorting to a fearless approach not just in the IPL but also in domestic cricket, showcasing a maturity beyond his years and a hunger to dominate at every level he plays.

Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opening for India U19.- Suryavanshi wearing No.18 jersey.

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2025

Before making his mark in the IPL and in the ongoing Youth ODI series, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already shown his talent and potential in the U-19 tournaments. His name began to buzz when he slammed a 58-ball century for India A against Australia A in a four-day match. The 14-year-old played a pivotal role in helping India U19 reach the final of the Asia Cup U19, where they lost to Bangladesh.

However, Vaibhav impressed with his performance throughout the tournament, scoring 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.00 in five matches.

The youngster made his senior team debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, where he became the youngest player to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament.