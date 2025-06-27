Westgate And VI Resorts Expand As Flexible Vacation Ownership Gains Momentum In 2025

With summer travel season in full swing, Americans are once again on the move-but not in thesame ways as before. Rising hotel prices, limited availability in popular markets, and ongoingvolatility in the short-term rental landscape are prompting travelers to rethink how they plan andpay for their vacations. Many are turning to structured alternatives that offer long-term access tohigh-quality accommodations-without the uncertainty of fluctuating nightly rates or theresponsibility of managing vacation homes.

While legacy models of vacation ownership have often been misunderstood or stigmatized, thecategory is undergoing a quiet transformation. To this point, Westgate Resorts, the Florida-based hospitality group that recently announced the acquisition of VI Resorts, a longstandingvacation club with locations across the western U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The deal adds 44properties to Westgate's portfolio, effectively tripling its reach and introducing a points-basedmembership model alongside its existing offerings.

Flexible club systems-like the one VI Resorts has operated for decades-are resonating with anew generation of travelers seeking consistency, quality, and convenience. These models offerstructured access to a network of resort properties, with fewer of the constraints or overheadassociated with traditional real estate ownership.

The move also reflects a broader trend: as the line between hospitality and real estate continuesto blur, companies are doubling down on curated access models that prioritize loyalty, flexibility,and lifestyle alignment. In this case, Westgate has not only acquired VI Resorts' propertynetwork, but also the sales and operations infrastructure of Vacation Ownership Sales, bringingmore than 500 new employees into the fold and committing $4 million to upgrades in branding,technology, and guest benefits.

Despite its newly expanded footprint across North America, Westgate remains anchored inFlorida, where it operates nine properties and maintains its corporate headquarters. Thisacquisition extends that model outward-scaling the company's access-focused approachwithout abandoning its roots.

In a season shaped by record travel demand and rising costs, membership-based vacationmodels are offering a more stable, value-driven alternative to the unpredictability of nightly ratesand the responsibilities of property ownership. As travelers seek out flexible options thatbalance access with consistency, structured vacation programs are gaining renewedrelevance-particularly among those who view travel not just as leisure, but as part of a long-term lifestyle strategy.

The recent acquisition of VI Resorts by Westgate is indicative of this evolution. Rather thansimply booking a room, more travelers are investing in predictable, high-quality experiencesacross a network of destinations-reshaping how luxury and convenience are defined in today'stravel economy.