Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Crown Prince 'Pays The Bill' For Everyone At Restaurant He Visits: 'Happens All The Time'

Dubai Crown Prince 'Pays The Bill' For Everyone At Restaurant He Visits: 'Happens All The Time'


2025-06-27 03:13:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A video has gone viral on Instagram after a woman claimed that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai--popularly known as Fazza --paid the bill for everyone dining at a restaurant he visited. In the clip, shared by local media outlet Lovin Dubai, the woman said she was at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall when the Crown Prince arrived for lunch.

“He paid the entire bill,” she said, estimating the total cost to be between AED 25,000 and AED 30,000 (approximately $6,800 to $8,200 USD). Lovin Dubai captioned the post,“Covers the bill for everyone dining at a restaurant in Dubai! That's our Crown Prince.”

How did social media users react?

The gesture sparked widespread admiration across social media, with many users applauding Sheikh Hamdan for his generosity. He was described as“a great person with a golden heart” and“someone who always does something amazing.”

Several people also shared their own encounters, with one user writing,“It happens all the time. Happened to me once.” Another shared a personal aspiration, saying,“When I moved to Dubai four years ago, my goal was to meet him so I could ask him to be my business partner. Still waiting.”

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, is well known for his humility, adventurous lifestyle, and strong connection with both residents and expatriates in the country.

The video has sparked admiration online, with many praising Fazza's generous gesture.

MENAFN27062025007365015876ID1109733952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search