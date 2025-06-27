Rath Yatra 2025: Over 500 Devotees Injured While Pulling Lord Balabhadra's Chariot In Puri's Annual Festival

MENAFN - Live Mint)Over 500 devotees were reportedly injured during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri, on Friday, June 27, after massive crowds surged forward to pull the Taldhwaja Chariot, which is the chariot of Lord Balabhadra.

The injuries occurred during the ceremonial pulling of the Taladhwaja Chariot - when devotees rushed to grab the chariot's ropes, reported Kalinga TV.

Rath Yatra is Puri's annual festival that marks Lord Jagannath's journey along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Puri temple to Gundicha, which is approximately 2.5 kilometres away.

The festival attracts throngs of devotees every year to the coastal pilgrim town.

Devotees faint during Rath Yatra

Addressing reports of devotees fainting during the Rath Yatra, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling attributed the incidents to high humidity.

“One or two devotees collapsed due to the weather conditions, but rescue teams responded quickly and took them to the hospital," the minister told ANI.

Elephant scare in Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Earlier in the day, three elephants lost control during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat's capital city, Ahmedabad, injuring one of the bystanders, reported PTI.

Following the incident, a video surfaced online, showing one of the elephants, decked up for the festivities, running towards the road.

“One bystander was injured after an elephant got disturbed and entered a narrow lane in the Khadia area. The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The procession is going ahead as scheduled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Komal Vyas told PTI.

Panic broke out as people rushed to save themselves, and others attempted to stop the elephant. It was quickly brought under control and taken away. According to ANI, teams of the Fire Department, doctors, and police were present at the location.

It took around 12 hours for the yatra to conclude as it traversed through different parts of the city.