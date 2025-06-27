'Would Bomb Iran Again Without Question,' Trump Drops Shocking Statement Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump has stated that he "expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme". He also claimed that the US would bomb Iran again without a thought if the nuclear programmes went ahead in the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump says he would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium for its nuclear projects amid the escalating conflict with Israel.

In another major development, President Trump and his administration took a victory lap on Friday morning after the Supreme Court ruled that the president's executive order restricting birthright citizenship could go into effect in some areas of the country, for now. The decision will now likely curtail judges' ability to block the president's policies nationwide, according to a report by The Hill.

This new statement from Trump comes amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, with barrages of missiles being launched from both sides of the border. Even the US had entered the armed conflict by attacking Iran's nuclear programme sites once, with claims that they would do it again if necessary. Meanwhile, Iran's allies, including Pakistan, have condemned US' strike on Iran amid the ongoing conflict.

Grossi denies that the report gave any country the green light to strike Iran.



The Iranian parliament's decision to suspend working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, is because of the“regrettable role” played by the agency's chief Rafael Grossi, Iran's foreign minister said.

In a post on X, Abbas Araghchi accused Grossi of facilitating the United States and Israeli strikes in Iran, an accusation he has made previously, citing an IAEA report a day prior to the Israeli strike. The report had declared Iran was violating its nuclear nonproliferation obligations.