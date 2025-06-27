Trump Abruptly Announces Termination Of Trade Talks With Canada, Here's More Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Friday that he was ending trade talks with Canada, while also objecting to the country's new digital services tax, which is set to take effect from Monday, according to the latest reports.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven-day period.”