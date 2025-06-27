All Signs Point To Marilyn Monroe's Return: Woman Claims Reincarnation, Launches Couture Label

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a stunning and soul-stirring revelation, a Melbourne woman who has legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe claims to be the reincarnation of the original Hollywood icon. Backed by years of spiritual exploration, uncanny behavioral parallels, and memories too specific to ignore, Monroe is now launching her own fashion label: Marilyn Monroe Couture.

Her story began in 2020 with spontaneous visions and vivid flashbacks.“I kept seeing the Hollywood sign,” Monroe recalls.“I became obsessed with Hollywood, to the point where I was contacted by A-list celebrities and was due to meet them at the airport. It was a Stage 5 lockdown, but I went anyway-because my soul told me I was going home.”

Home? She had never been to Los Angeles in this life.“My soul was referring to home as Los Angeles from when I was Marilyn Monroe.”

This was just the beginning.

A vision of a white house with a pool haunted her until, years later, she Googled“Marilyn Monroe's last house.” The match was exact, down to every detail.“That shook me,” she says.“I knew I wasn't imagining things anymore.”

Then came the gestures, placing her hand over her mouth when laughing, exclaiming“Oh my goodness me,” and emotional flashes she couldn't explain. One moment, in her kitchen, the word“Miracle” came to her. Curious, she searched for“Marilyn Monroe's sister” and found Berniece Baker Miracle.“When I saw her photo,” she shares,“my soul whispered from my chest, I love you.”

Her self-discovery wasn't instant. Monroe spent seven years in spiritual healing after her mother's death in 2014, finally unlocking memories of all nine past lives, including her life and death as Marilyn Monroe. She recalls the latter with eerie clarity and contradicts the historical narrative:“It wasn't a suicide or overdose. I saw JFK, mind-controlled by the Illuminati, give me a lethal injection. I was calling the police up until my final breath.”

The parallels with Monroe's original life are impossible to ignore.“I've been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in both lives. I've been institutionalized, just like before. The pain, the beauty, the struggle, it's all playing out again.”

And yet, beauty is central to her journey. In this life, she holds a golden ratio facial score of 97.8%, the highest ever recorded, surpassing Bella Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, and Kendall Jenner.“According to the golden ratio, I am the most beautiful woman in the world,” she states, matter-of-factly.

Despite this, no modeling agencies signed her.“I realized if I couldn't get through their doors, I'd build my own house. Marilyn Monroe Couture is that house. It's my way of wearing my old clothes in a new life.”

Marilyn Monroe Couture reimagines the timeless glamour of Old Hollywood for a modern audience. The collection invites wearers to channel the essence of an icon reborn, straight from the soul of someone who believes she lived it twice.

