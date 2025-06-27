Drug-Free Tennessee Leads Month-Long Campaign

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, has launched a powerful month of activities across Tennessee and Alabama aimed at educating youth and adults alike about the dangers of drug use. With events taking place in cities from Ripley to Nashville-and more on the way-volunteers are on a mission to deliver the truth about drugs and inspire individuals to live drug-free lives.







The campaign kicked off on June 14 in Ripley, Tennessee, where Drug-Free Tennessee participated in an NFL youth football camp. Hundreds of young athletes received Truth About Drugs educational booklets and took the pledge to live drug-free. Just a week later, on June 21, the initiative continued with a major outreach event in Nashville, bringing drug education to the heart of Music City.

On June 28, the campaign continues with another outreach event planned in Alabama, ensuring the message keeps spreading far and wide.

In addition to these scheduled events, Drug-Free World ambassadors have been out in full force during the FIFA World Cup activities in Nashville. Volunteers have connected with soccer fans from around the world, passing out literature and encouraging everyone-from spectators to players-to stay healthy and steer clear of harmful substances.

Today, on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking , volunteers are hitting the streets in full force to raise awareness and provide factual, easy-to-understand information about drugs. This annual observance, designated by the United Nations, aligns with Drug-Free Tennessee's ongoing mission to empower communities with the truth.

“This month has been one of impact and momentum,” said Julie Brinker, ambassador of Drug-Free Tennessee.“Every booklet we hand out and every pledge taken is a step toward a safer, healthier community.”

More events are planned throughout the summer. To get involved, learn more, or request free materials for your organization, visit .