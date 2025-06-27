Randolph Ogbekhilu On The Shape-Shifting Role Of Internal Communications - And Why Change Is The New Constant

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Lekki, Lagos, 27th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In the past, internal communications was often mistaken for an afterthought - a function responsible for newsletters, all-staff emails, and occasional event support. Today, it sits at the crossroads of culture, change, leadership, and strategy. And as the workplace continues to evolve, so does the role of the internal communicator.

Having spent over a decade in internal and change communications across industries including financial services, hospitality, and global tech, I've experienced this transformation firsthand. From managing engagement across 10,000+ employees during multi-country acquisitions to developing culture-led campaigns in hybrid teams, I've seen the role shift from tactical to transformative.

The modern internal communicator is no longer just a messenger - we are connectors, culture-builders, and strategic enablers. The role isn't what it used to be. And that's a good thing.

From content creators to strategic influencers

The misconception that internal comms is a“support” function still lingers in some organisations - but progressive businesses are redefining that narrative.

Internal communications today touches almost every corner of an organisation. It shapes culture, fuels transformation, and influences employee experience. That shift requires a new mindset - one that blends empathy with analytics, creativity with commercial awareness, and execution with strategic foresight.

This evolution is one of the reasons I pursued my MBA from Cardiff Metropolitan University. I wanted to elevate my ability to align communication with organisational goals - and better articulate the value of internal comms to executive stakeholders. Understanding ROI, change management theory, and business operations has strengthened my voice at the table.

The four pillars of modern internal comms

Through experience, I've come to see internal communications as supported by four evolving pillars:

1. Strategy – Communication is no longer reactive. It's proactive, data-informed, and closely tied to organisational priorities.

2. Culture – Messages aren't just functional - they reflect values. Comms has become a custodian of organisational tone, trust, and belonging.

3. Change – Every business is changing, and communication is the human engine behind successful transformation.

4. Measurement – Gut instinct matters, but so do analytics. From engagement metrics to intranet traffic, data sharpens our impact.

Change communications is a core competency, not a side skill

A turning point in my own journey was contributing to a feature in the Institute of Internal Communication (IoIC) magazine on the evolving role of communication in change management. In that piece, I shared a perspective that still guides me today: successful change is not just about telling people what's coming - it's about bringing them into the journey.

Whether integrating new technologies or reshaping business models, I've found that well-executed change comms can increase engagement, reduce resistance, and build long-term trust. It's a capability every internal communicator should be developing, because change is no longer episodic - it's constant.

What today's comms leaders must master

The modern internal communicator must now be part analyst, part storyteller, part relationship-builder - and critically, part technologist.

Today's audiences expect clarity, speed, and relevance - and that demands fluency in the tools and platforms that power the digital workplace. Over the years, I've developed a high level of comfort with 'new school' platforms not just for content deployment, but for journey optimisation, stakeholder targeting, and experience design.

But it's not just about mastering what's already here - it's about adapting to what's coming next. From AI-driven content optimisation to automation tools that personalise communication at scale, internal comms is being reshaped in real time. I've integrated emerging technologies to support smarter workflows, improved measurement, and faster feedback loops. These innovations don't replace human storytelling - they enhance it.

To lead in this space, communicators must stay ahead of the curve - experimenting, learning, and evolving as technology evolves. Because the digital workplace is no longer an aspiration. It's the standard.

Internal comms is an ecosystem - not a job title

One of the most important shifts in internal communications is that it can no longer be confined to a single person or team. It's an ecosystem - a shared responsibility. The most successful organisations empower leaders, HR, IT, and frontline managers to become communicators in their own right, guided by a strong central strategy.

My goal in every role is to create not just content, but capacity. To build playbooks, ambassador programmes, and feedback loops that make communication sustainable and scalable.

Final thoughts

As someone who has lived through internal comms' evolution from static email blasts to dynamic, data-driven ecosystems, I can say with confidence: the future of this function belongs to those who adapt.

Internal communicators must evolve alongside the tools, expectations, and cultures of the modern workplace. That means embracing AI, automation, and global digital platforms, while never losing sight of the human heartbeat that makes our messages matter.

Our role isn't just changing. It's expanding. And that gives us a unique opportunity - to lead from the inside out, and to shape the organisations we serve not just through what we say, but through how we listen, adapt, and inspire.