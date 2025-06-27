EUROJET Signs Contract To Provide EJ200 Engines For The Recent Italian Air Force Eurofighter Order Of Up To 24 Aircraft

MENAFN - Pressat) EUROJET Turbo GmbH, the consortium behind the EJ200 engine that powers the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a new contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA). Under this agreement, EUROJET will deliver up to 54 new EJ200 engines to the Italian Air Force as part of the Eurofighter Tranche I replacement. A renaissance of interest in the programme, it follows hot on the heels of the Spanish Halcón II contract announced at the end of last year.

The contract was finalized in Rome with signatures from Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET.

As for all EJ200 engines, production of the engine modules will be carried out by EUROJET's four partner companies-Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero, and Avio Aero. The Italian partner, Avio Aero, will carry out final engine assembly.

Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, expressed his enthusiasm following the signing:“This agreement, coming so soon after the Spanish Halcon II acquisition, underscores the strong, ongoing trust from the Nations in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighter platform and strengthens our European defence cooperation. The EJ200 is a proven, world-class engine that significantly enhances the capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon's performance, range and overall operational efficiency. The Italian order further cements the vital partnership between government wand industry, ensuring continued technological leadership in defence for the Italian nation.”

AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), NETMA's General Manager, added:“The new order for Italy is yet another fantastic achievement for the Eurofighter Programme. The order, which follows the recent signature of the Halcon II contract, marks a new era for the Programme and demonstrates how important the Eurofighter Typhoon is for the collective security of Europe. The EJ200 engine continues to deliver superior performance for the Eurofighter, ensuring the aircraft has the power it needs to secure the skies over Italy and NATO's eastern flank.”

ABOUT EUROJET:

The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air force requirements, both of today and the future.

Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine flying hours.

