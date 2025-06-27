403
Precision Launches In-House Content Study
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Precision Strategies has launched an in-house content studio aimed at helping public affairs campaigns adopt tactics more common to consumer marketing.
The studio formalizes Precision's use of platform-specific digital content, such as influencer output and video, to better engage audiences online. The new unit is led by executive creative director Dhruv Nanda, who joined the firm in 2024.
“Too many campaigns still take a one-size-fits-all approach to digital,” said Nanda.“We work with creators who already have their audience's trust and tailor content to fit the expectations of each platform.”
Precision's Content Studio will develop short-form video, platform-native ads, creator collaborations, and issue-driven influencer content designed for channels including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram Reels, podcasts, and Twitch.
Public affairs and corporate issue campaigns have been slower to adopt platform-specific strategies, even though everyone from lawmakers and their staffs to opinion leaders, business executives, and voters is spending as much time on digital platforms as consumers, the agency said.
The Content Studio was built out of Precision's earlier work for the Fan Fairness Coalition, a campaign targeting Ticketmaster–Live Nation. The studio also supported a 2024 GOTV campaign for Stand with Crypto, delivering targeted content on platforms popular with crypto enthusiasts - including Meta, Snap, and Twitch - which reached nearly 9 million individuals across four battleground states.
Precision says the studio's goal is to speed up the content creation process and reduce costs for clients while producing material that connects with audiences where they already are.
“You don't need multiple briefs or contracts to create effective digital content,” said managing partner Teddy Goff.“This model lets us move fast without sacrificing quality.”
