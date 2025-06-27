Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:34 AM EST - Air Canada : Says its newest international flight from Montréal took off yesterday evening and has now arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland. Air Canada shares T are trading down $0.12 at $20.37.

