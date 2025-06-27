403
Beyond Medical At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. Beyond Medical reports progress in the first half of 2025, highlighting strategic achievements that support its transformation into Republic Technologies Inc., which is positioned to become Canada's first publicly listed company to adopt Ethereum infrastructure as a core pillar of both its operational and treasury strategy.
AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $13.38 Friday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.28 Friday. No news stories today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $119.68 Friday. No news stories today.
Carcetti Capital Corp. (V.H) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $101.43 Friday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.75 Friday. No news stories today.
Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 Friday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.11 Friday. No news stories today.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Eonx Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.67 Friday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.53 Friday. No news stories today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.14 Friday. No news stories today.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Friday. No news stories today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.47 Friday. No news stories today.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $148.26 Friday. No news stories today.
Itafos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.73 Friday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.81 Friday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.32 Friday. No news stories today.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.14 Friday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.73 Friday. No news stories today.
NexgenRx Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.75 Friday. No news stories today.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.66 Friday. No news stories today.
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.10 Friday. No news stories today.
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. No news stories today.
