Superbuzz Announces Upsizing Of Previously Announced Private Placement To $1.05 Million

SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it intends to increase the size of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1,050,000 through the issuance of up to 7,500,000 units (each a "") at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the "").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.24 per Common Share.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 972 548167755

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding SuperBuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its Common Shares, volatility of the market price of its Common Shares and public company costs.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.







