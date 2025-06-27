Global X Investments Canada Inc. Opens The Market
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company that offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 146 ETFs as of June 17, 2025, listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.
