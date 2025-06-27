Digital Silk Releases Report On Customer Loyalty Trends
Customer Loyalty Trends Reveal U.S. Brands May Be Underestimating Retention Opportunities, According to Latest Digital Silk Insights
According to the report, 65% of a company's revenue may come from existing customers, yet 44% of businesses focus more on acquisition than retention. Meanwhile, 77% of consumers report staying loyal to specific brands for ten years or more, suggesting a long-term engagement potential that may be undervalued by marketing teams.
The Growing Impact of Emotional Loyalty and Rewards Programs
The report also shows that emotional connections and personalised experiences continue to play a critical role in brand loyalty. In fact, 76% of customers say they'd remain loyal to a brand that understands them on a personal level.
Data also suggests that loyalty programs remain a powerful tool. Nearly 84% of U.S. consumers are more likely to stay with a brand that offers a loyalty program, and 66% of shoppers say earning rewards affects their purchasing behaviour.
"Loyalty is no longer just transactional. Brands that align their values with those of their customers and offer relevant, data-backed incentives are the ones more likely to retain long-term relationships," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO at Digital Silk. "These insights help businesses re-evaluate how they approach engagement beyond the initial sale."
Highlights from the Full Report
The full article, Customer Loyalty Statistics: Trends Driving Brand Retention in 2025 , features over 50 updated data points from leading sources. Among the key takeaways:
- 65% of a company's revenue may stem from repeat customers 77% of consumers have remained loyal to certain brands for over a decade 84% prefer brands that offer loyalty programs 70% of emotionally engaged consumers spend up to 2x more on their preferred brands 86% of buyers say personalization influences purchasing decisions
These findings suggest that strategic customer engagement can potentially impact profitability and long-term brand success.
Why This Matters for U.S. Brands in 2025
As customer acquisition costs continue to rise, businesses across sectors are revisiting how loyalty strategies influence lifetime customer value. Digital Silk's research points to a clear opportunity for companies to assess whether their current approach to retention is aligned with consumer expectations and behaviours.
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is a full-service New York branding agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and digital marketing services that help improve visibility.
