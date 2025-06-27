Miami Country Day School Expands Online Education Through Faculty-Led Innovation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) -has announced the continued growth of its Spartans Around online program , an online learning initiative designed and led by MCDS faculty and academic leadership to support students in grades 6 through 12. The expansion reflects the school's commitment to creating flexible learning models that uphold the same academic standards and student-centered values found on campus.







A student engages in a live online class through the Spartans Around program, blending academic rigor with real-time connection–anywhere in the world.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Initially developed as a series of virtual elective options, the program has evolved into a full-time online academic offering that allows students to remain fully engaged with MCDS while traveling, training, or residing abroad. With small class sizes, high faculty interaction and personalized support, Spartans Around offers a high-quality education without geographic limitations.

"We built this program because we recognized the changing landscape of education and wanted to offer students something truly exceptional," said Dan Bronish , Chief Academic Officer at MCDS. "Spartans Around is a natural progression of our commitment to meeting students where they are-both academically and geographically."

School Values Embedded in Every Course

Rather than relying on generic virtual learning platforms, Spartans Around was developed in-house by MCDS faculty and instructional leaders, with input from administrators such as Mariandl Hufford , Miami Country Day School's Head of School. Each course reflects the school's academic expectations, relational approach, and emphasis on whole-student growth.

Courses blend live Zoom sessions with independent assignments, and are intentionally capped at a 12:1 student-teacher ratio. The curriculum spans traditional subjects and specialized electives, such as Digital Filmmaking and Financial Literacy for Athletes, enabling students to explore niche interests while staying on track for college admission.

"From the very beginning, we wanted Spartans Around to be a natural extension of MCDS, not an add-on," said Bronish . "It was essential that the program reflect the same values and academic rigor that define our school."

Enabling Students to Learn Without Limits

Students enrolled in Spartans Around include high-performing athletes, performers, and globally mobile families seeking stability in academic continuity. Annual enrollment in online coursework through Spartans Select-a precursor to Spartans Around-has averaged 200 students. The full-time program continues to grow, supported by both student success outcomes and family demand.

Nationwide, online education continues to gain momentum. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 64% of U.S. school districts now offer online learning, with independent schools increasingly adapting to modern student needs.

"The world of education is evolving, and together we are leading that evolution," said Bronish . "The future of Spartans Around is about creating even more opportunities for students to learn in ways that work best for them."

A Strategic Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, MCDS plans to expand Spartans Around by offering more elective courses, integrating online and on-campus experiences, and extending access to students outside the local community. The program is seen as a permanent part of the school's academic ecosystem-not a temporary pivot, but a future-ready solution.

About Miami Country Day School

Founded in 1938, Miami Country Day School is an independent, college-preparatory institution serving students from Pre-K through Grade 12. Through its robust academic programs and forward-thinking initiatives like Spartans Around, MCDS supports student growth in academics, character, and global citizenship.