Masivo Highlights Wide Historic High-Grade Results From Cerro Colorado And Announces Equity Raise
In conjunction with this update, the Company is announcing a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 to fund exploration at both Cerro Colorado and the Company's Boston Mine in Nevada.
Historic Drill Highlights – Cerro Colorado (2015)
The two shallow holes, drilled by Minera Gold Zone in 2015, targeted the southwestern margin of the Cerro Colorado system and returned multiple broad, near-surface, high-grade polymetallic intercepts.
Hole ETCC-15-01 – Broad High-Grade Silver and Base Metals
- Total Hole Length: 94.55 m.
Key Intercepts:
- 29.65 m @ 50.74 g/t Ag, 0.607% Zn, 0.131% Pb, 0.053% Cu, 0.062 g/t Au (from 48.80 to 78.45 m)
- Including:
- 5.05 m @ 254 g/t Ag, 0.80% Zn, 0.365% Pb, 0.266% Cu, 0.262 g/t Au
2.95 m @ 384 g/t Ag, 0.939% Zn, 0.544% Pb, 0.399% Cu, 0.395 g/t Au 2.45 m @ 430 g/t Ag, 0.771% Zn, 0.444% Pb, 0.591% Cu, 0.432 g/t Au
- The mineralization occurs approximately 50 meters below surface, directly beneath a 9-meter-wide altered dike that returned 17.80 g/t Ag and 0.11% Pb at surface.
Hole ETCC-15-04 - Continuity Confirmed
- Key Intercepts:
- 35.80 m @ 23.44 g/t Ag, 0.406% Zn (from 44.50 to 80.30 m)
- Including:
- 3.15 m @ 159.06 g/t Ag, 0.513% Zn, 0.338% Pb, 0.141% Cu, 0.188 g/t Au
0.60 m @ 577 g/t Ag, 0.907% Zn, 0.790% Pb, 0.516% Cu, 0.705 g/t Au
Geological Interpretation & Exploration Plans
The alteration and geochemical signatures suggest Cerro Colorado hosts a sub-epithermal polymetallic system, potentially related to breccia structures on the flank of a deeper porphyry system.
"With these two historic holes drilled-both intersecting broad, high-grade mineralization near surface-Cerro Colorado presents clear upside," said David Coburn, CEO of Masivo Silver Corp. "We're looking forward to applying modern exploration tools and initiating a focused drill campaign as soon as we complete our due diligence."
Masivo expects to finalize acquisition due diligence shortly and plans to launch its initial drill campaign at Cerro Colorado upon closing.
Private Placement Financing
Masivo also announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, through the issuance of units priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of:
- One common share , and
One-half common share purchase warrant .
Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds will fund exploration at the Cerro Colorado Project in Sonora, Mexico and the Boston Mine in Nevada, in addition to general working capital.
The offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Qualified Person
Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment