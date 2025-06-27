Croom Lawrence Joins Hemostemix With Revenue Share Agreement And Vescell.Health Launch

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF), a leading Phase III autologous stem cell therapy company and Mr. Croom Lawrence are pleased to announce Croom has joined Hemostemix as its Chief Commercialization Officer, and partnered to offer MCI Screen through Hemostemix.

MCI Screen is an FDA-approved and insurer-reimbursed advanced cognitive test for Vascular Dementia. Clinically, ACP-01 has been observed to reverse vascular dementia for more than ten years in one patient (Mrs L.).

About Croom Lawrence

Croom Lawrence is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of experience driving commercialization strategies across regenerative medicine, cell therapy, advanced biologics and diagnostics. He has successfully launched multiple breakthrough therapies, built and led high-performing global marketing and sales teams, and secured strategic partnerships with top-tier pharma and healthcare providers. His deep understanding of market access, reimbursement, and regulatory navigation positions him as a key asset to Hemostemix. By leveraging Croom's expertise, Hemostemix can accelerate the global adoption of ACP-01, expand its clinical and commercial footprint, and build sustainable revenue channels that align with our mission to restore health and save lives.

"I am very pleased to welcome Croom Lawrence as our Chief Commercialization Officer. Croom brings a rare blend of strategic insight and executional excellence, honed through decades of leadership in biotech commercialization. His track record in building global markets, negotiating complex partnerships, and accelerating the path from bench to bedside is unmatched. With Croom leading our commercialization efforts, Hemostemix is poised to unlock the full value of ACP-01 and transform patient care worldwide. The revenue share agreement with MCI Screen generates immediate significant revenue synergies," Smeenk said.

Revenue Sharing

Hemostemix and Acurist (Croom Lawrence) have agreed to share revenue from each cognitive assessment such that 57% of revenue is allocated to Acurist and 43% of revenue is allocated to Hemostemix from each patient examination, globally, assessed for an ACP-01

Acurist adds to Hemostemix's Ability to Screen for Vascular Dementia

Powered by a normative database of 2 million data points, Acurist's advanced cognitive test is 97.3% accurate in detecting memory and cognitive impairments. Physicians who assess patients according to Hemostemix's inclusion and exclusion criteria will use the Memory Performance Index (MPI) scores and other diagnostics to determine if they meet the Phase I Vascular Dementia inclusion criteria.

A New Path Forward for Patients and Families

"This is a highly accurate assessment that is completed in a 10-12 minutes video call," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "This partnership brings together Hemostemix's regenerative medicine with Acurist's insurer-reimbursed, cutting-edge diagnostics. It provides the physicians assessing patients for vascular dementia, including assessments for the Phase I trial, with a highly accurate early detection of cognitive impairment. With additional assessment, physicians will understand if the impairment is Vascular Dementia and treatable with ACP-01."

Croom Lawrence, Co-Founder of Acurist, added, "Our goal is to change lives through upfront precision cognitive testing, followed by targeted treatment. This combination holds the promise to significantly reduce the massive cost of long-term memory care, as we scale."

Families seeking answers to various forms of cardiovascular disease including vascular dementia can visit to learn more. Families seeking the MCI Screen test may book a consultation with Croom Lawrence at

Thomas Smeenk - ... | 905-580-4170

Croom Lawrence - ... | 540-878-6754

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, ACP-01. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in nine peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease , chronic limb threatening ischemia , non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy , ischemic cardiomyopathy , congestive heart failure , and angina . Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science . As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .