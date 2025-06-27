Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the Second Quarter 2025.
To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser:
You can also visit the Investors section of our website at and click on "Reports".
To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-833-752-3868 (North America) or 1-647-849-3056 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call."
The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at
ABOUT TRICAN
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.
