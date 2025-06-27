A Decade Of Recognition: Geekvape And Geek Bar Honored With Four Major Awards At Vapouround Awards 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - At the 10th anniversary of the, two leading names in the vaping industry, Geekvape and Geek Bar, emerged as big winners, collectively taking home four prestigious awards that reflect their ongoing innovation, market leadership, and lasting contributions to the global vaping landscape.







The ceremony, held in Dubai, marked a major milestone for Vapouround, one of the most respected voices in the global vape media ecosystem. Celebrating a decade of excellence, the 2025 edition introduced a special one-time honor - the Industry Pioneer Award - to acknowledge brands that have made a deep and lasting impact on the industry. Geekvape was selected as the sole recipient of this award, further validating its enduring influence and trailblazing role in the evolution of vaping.

The full list of awards includes:

Best Tank RBA - Geekvape Z FLI Tank

Best Closed Pod System - Geek Bar UP10000

Best Brand(Asia Pacific) - Geekvape

Industry Pioneer Award - Geekvape (10th Anniversary Special Award)

Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future

Founded in the UK, the Vapouround Awards have grown over the past decade into one of the industry's most recognized and credible platforms for product and brand evaluation. Each year, the awards are determined through a combination of professional product testing, consumer feedback, and peer industry review.

To commemorate its tenth year, Vapouround introduced the Industry Pioneer Award , designed to honor brands with a proven history of innovation, industry dedication, and global impact. Geekvape's receipt of this unique distinction not only reflects its technical achievements, but also its role as a standard-setter and long-term contributor to the industry's growth.

Geekvape: Setting the Standard in Open-System Excellence

Recognized as Best Brand and recipient of the Industry Pioneer Award, Geekvape continues to lead the way in open-system product design and user experience. The company's development philosophy is grounded in high performance, user-centric innovation, and long-term quality - principles evident in its winning product, the Geekvape Z FLI Tank.







Geek Bar: Leading Innovation in Closed Systems

Meanwhile, Geek Bar claimed its own spotlight with the Best Closed Pod System award. Known for its high-performance disposable products and deep understanding of user preferences, Geek Bar has grown into one of the most influential names in the closed system category.

Geek Bar UP10000 represents a new benchmark, offering up to 10,000 puffs with a dual-mode system that lets users toggle between Regular Mode for smooth delivery and Pulse Mode for an intensified hit.







Industry Pioneer Award: More Than Just a Trophy

The Industry Pioneer Award, specially created for Vapouround's 10th anniversary, honors brands that have contributed meaningfully to the foundation and forward momentum of the vaping industry. Geekvape's selection as the recipient is a recognition of its unwavering commitment to technical advancement, responsible manufacturing, and international compliance leadership.

Over the past decade, Geekvape has helped to set safety benchmarks, invest in smart manufacturing, and expand the global understanding of what a vape brand can achieve. From coil technology to production ecosystems and ESG alignment, the company has shown consistent leadership across both product and organizational dimensions.

What also distinguishes Geekvape is its proactive and creative approach to cross-industry collaboration. In recent years, the brand has engaged in a number of high-profile co-branded partnerships with globally recognized names in sports, fashion, and lifestyle, further reinforcing its cultural relevance and broadening the appeal of vaping innovation. These collaborations have not only elevated the brand's visibility, but have also brought fresh perspectives and design thinking into the vape category- a testament to Geekvape's open mindset and marketing agility.

A Vision for the Next Decade

For both Geekvape and Geek Bar, these awards signal more than just peer recognition - they are a testament to the power of focus, continuous R&D, and an unwavering commitment to the user. As the vaping market continues to evolve in complexity and regulation, both brands are well-positioned to lead responsibly and sustainably.