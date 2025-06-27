Frontline Hospitality Jobs Boom In 2025, Oysterlink Finds - Management Hiring Lags Behind

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - A new hiring trends report from OysterLink , a hospitality job platform, reveals that entry-level hospitality jobs have seen the largest gains in absolute numbers since 2020, while mid-level and management roles are growing more gradually - often from smaller employment bases.





Drawing from five years of wage and employment data across the hospitality sector, the report highlights a clear shift: restaurants and hotels are adding tens of thousands of new frontline roles, such as bartenders, cooks, and dishwashers, to meet renewed demand. Bartender positions alone grew by over 259,000 jobs between 2020 and 2024 - a 53% jump - while line cooks added more than 340,000 new roles. By contrast, mid-level roles such as event planners and concierges grew at a slower pace. Although management roles, including restaurant and hotel managers, saw an average growth of around 27%, the total number of new management positions was significantly lower in volume. Combined, restaurant and hotel managers added just under 60,000 new roles. "The story isn't just about percentages - it's about scale," said Milos Eric, founder and general manager at OysterLink. "Frontline jobs are fueling the recovery of the hospitality sector. If you're looking to enter the industry, there's never been more opportunity. If you're already in, now's the time to grow and move up." Entry-Level Roles: Wage Growth and Employee Growth Breakdown (2020-2024)

Job Title 2020 Wage 2024 Wage Wage Growth 2020 Employees 2024 Employees Employee Growth Bartender $28,910 $39,880 +37.99% 486,720 745,610 +53.15% Cook $29,530 $37,730 +27.74% 1,109,650 1,452,130 +30.86% Dishwasher $25,600 $33,220 +29.77% 395,660 471,670 +19.21% Waiter $27,470 $38,360 +39.69% 1,944,240 2,302,690 +18.43% Fast-Food Worker $24,540 $31,350 +27.74% 3,450,120 3,780,930 +9.58%

Average wage growth: 32.99%

Average employee growth: 26.25%

Mid-Level Roles: Wage Growth and Employee Growth Breakdown (2020-2024)

Job Title 2020 Wage 2024 Wage Wage Growth 2020 Employees 2024 Employees Employee Growth Concierge $35,310 $40,770 +15.45% 36,800 44,200 +20.11% Event Planner $55,890 $65,090 +16.45% 109,800 134,670 +22.63% Host/Hostess $24,800 $32,030 +29.07% 316,700 427,150 +34.86% Housekeeper $28,010 $36,180 +29.20% 795,590 854,910 +7.46%

Average wage growth: 22.54%

Average employee growth: 21.77%

Management-Level Roles: Wage Growth and Employee Growth Breakdown (2020-2024)

Job Title 2020 Wage 2024 Wage Wage Growth 2020 Employees 2024 Employees Employee Growth Restaurant Manager $61,000 $72,370 +18.62% 197,010 244,230 +23.98% Hotel Manager $65,270 $77,460 +18.69% 31,790 41,350 +30.04%

Average wage growth: 18.66%

Average employee growth: 27.01%

What This Means for Aspiring Managers

The flattening of management hiring doesn't mean those roles are disappearing - it means the route to get there is shifting. Instead of hiring externally for supervisory roles, many employers are opting to promote from within, rewarding loyalty, hands-on experience, and soft skills over formal qualifications.

That's good news for newcomers: entry-level staff now have a faster track to higher-paying, stable careers - if they're willing to stay and grow.

"It's no longer a ladder. It's an escalator," said Eric. "Start as a host or bartender, and within two to three years, you could be assistant manager. Just upskill on the job and show leadership early."

This internal mobility also allows employers to cut onboarding costs and invest in staff who already understand the culture and expectations of the role.

Upskilling Is the New Job Security

While base-level wages are growing steadily across nearly all entry-level roles, workers looking for long-term stability will need more than just technical skills. Emotional intelligence, inventory management, scheduling tools, and a customer-first mindset are becoming essential for securing promotions and negotiating raises.

With more than 900,000 projected openings for fast-food workers and 134,600 for bartenders each year through 2033, the window for getting in is wide open. But competition for the best shifts, highest-paying tips, and management-track roles is intensifying.

