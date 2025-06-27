Frontline Hospitality Jobs Boom In 2025, Oysterlink Finds - Management Hiring Lags Behind
|Job Title
|2020 Wage
|2024 Wage
|Wage Growth
|2020 Employees
|2024 Employees
|Employee Growth
|Bartender
|$28,910
|$39,880
|+37.99%
|486,720
|745,610
|+53.15%
|Cook
|$29,530
|$37,730
|+27.74%
|1,109,650
|1,452,130
|+30.86%
|Dishwasher
|$25,600
|$33,220
|+29.77%
|395,660
|471,670
|+19.21%
|Waiter
|$27,470
|$38,360
|+39.69%
|1,944,240
|2,302,690
|+18.43%
|Fast-Food Worker
|$24,540
|$31,350
|+27.74%
|3,450,120
|3,780,930
|+9.58%
Average wage growth: 32.99%
Average employee growth: 26.25%
Mid-Level Roles: Wage Growth and Employee Growth Breakdown (2020-2024)
|Job Title
|2020 Wage
|2024 Wage
|Wage Growth
|2020 Employees
|2024 Employees
|Employee Growth
|Concierge
|$35,310
|$40,770
|+15.45%
|36,800
|44,200
|+20.11%
|Event Planner
|$55,890
|$65,090
|+16.45%
|109,800
|134,670
|+22.63%
|Host/Hostess
|$24,800
|$32,030
|+29.07%
|316,700
|427,150
|+34.86%
|Housekeeper
|$28,010
|$36,180
|+29.20%
|795,590
|854,910
|+7.46%
Average wage growth: 22.54%
Average employee growth: 21.77%
Management-Level Roles: Wage Growth and Employee Growth Breakdown (2020-2024)
|Job Title
|2020 Wage
|2024 Wage
|Wage Growth
|2020 Employees
|2024 Employees
|Employee Growth
|Restaurant Manager
|$61,000
|$72,370
|+18.62%
|197,010
|244,230
|+23.98%
|Hotel Manager
|$65,270
|$77,460
|+18.69%
|31,790
|41,350
|+30.04%
Average wage growth: 18.66%
Average employee growth: 27.01%
What This Means for Aspiring Managers
The flattening of management hiring doesn't mean those roles are disappearing - it means the route to get there is shifting. Instead of hiring externally for supervisory roles, many employers are opting to promote from within, rewarding loyalty, hands-on experience, and soft skills over formal qualifications.
That's good news for newcomers: entry-level staff now have a faster track to higher-paying, stable careers - if they're willing to stay and grow.
"It's no longer a ladder. It's an escalator," said Eric. "Start as a host or bartender, and within two to three years, you could be assistant manager. Just upskill on the job and show leadership early."
This internal mobility also allows employers to cut onboarding costs and invest in staff who already understand the culture and expectations of the role.
Upskilling Is the New Job Security
While base-level wages are growing steadily across nearly all entry-level roles, workers looking for long-term stability will need more than just technical skills. Emotional intelligence, inventory management, scheduling tools, and a customer-first mindset are becoming essential for securing promotions and negotiating raises.
With more than 900,000 projected openings for fast-food workers and 134,600 for bartenders each year through 2033, the window for getting in is wide open. But competition for the best shifts, highest-paying tips, and management-track roles is intensifying.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.
With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and waiter jobs in Miami , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.
Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. For more information, visit oysterlink or contact PR Rep Ana at ... .
