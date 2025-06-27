Besra Gold Announces Board Changes

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("") is pleased to announce a change of Board following the recent Special Meeting held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

David Izzard Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Izzard is an experienced executive and chairman with extensive skills in all aspects of strategy, financial and commercial management in both ASX-listed and unlisted companies.

John Blake, Non-Executive Director

Dr. Blake is a Canadian citizen and a qualified Surveyor and Mining Engineer with certificates of competency in Mine Management for open-pit and underground mines. With 35 years' experience in Australia, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the South Pacific and Brazil.

Matthew Greentree Non-Executive Director

Dr. Greentree is a highly experienced mining executive and Geologist with over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and a proven track record of discovery. Formerly the Managing Director and CEO of Ausgold Ltd between 2017 and 2024.

Concurrently, Non-Executive Directors Dato Lim Khong Soon (Dato Lim), David Potter, Jon Morda and Sean Williamson were removed as Directors at the Special Meeting.