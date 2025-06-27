City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Share Consolidation
The Company currently has 456,813,473 Shares issued and outstanding and there will be approximately 45,681,347 Shares, subject to rounding, issued and outstanding on a post-Consolidation basis.
No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the same basis (1:10) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.
The Company's post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on or about July 3 , 2025.
Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company (the " Transfer Agent "), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer agent at 1-587-774-2340 or by email to ... . All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent, will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post-Consolidation Shares.
