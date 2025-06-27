Provenance Gold Upsizes Private Placement Financing To $2 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest the Company is upsizing its previously announced non-brokered private placement.

The private placement will now consist of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Issuer (each, a " Share ") and one-half-of-one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.25 for a period of three (3) years. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company anticipates the closing of the placement within the next two weeks.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancing its Eldorado project in eastern Oregon, with a systematic RC drilling program currently underway in addition to working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the placement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the placement.

For further information concerning the private placement, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on June 23, 2025.

About Provenance Gold Corp.