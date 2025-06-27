Ukraine Applies Over 15,000 Sanctions Against Russia Since February 2022 - SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated at the conference on expanding sanctions against Russia, "Fair Play", as per Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhiy Naumiuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The SBU constantly initiates sanctions against individuals and legal entities related to arms production. Since February 2022, Ukraine has applied more than 15,000 sanctions against the Russian Federation. 94% of these sanctions were adopted at SBU's motions. Of these, more than 3,000 entities to which sanctions have been applied are part of Russia's military-industrial complex. These are manufacturers of equipment and shells, missile developers, enterprises whose products are included in the production chains for military goods, importers, etc.," Naumiuk said.

Since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has aligned with foreign partners over 2,000 Russia sanctions.

"As a result of cooperation with other countries, we blocked the supply of 253,000 servo motors that were set to be delivered to Iran for Shahed-136 UAVs. This allowed us to reduce the number of manufactured drones by about 60,000 units," Naumiuk said.

Among the Russian enterprises to which sanctions have been applied are the State Machine-Building Design Bureau "Raduga", Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol", State Corporation "Rostec", "Tactical Missile Armament" Corporation, and others.

"As a result of the sanctions policy, the enterprises from the Russian military-industrial complex are suffering issues with supplies, an increase in the cost of raw materials and components, and a general deterioration of products. All this affects its military capabilities," Naumiuk said.

He also mentioned SBU operations that undermine Russia's war capabilities – Operation "Spider Web", which involved attacks on 41 enemy warplanes, the attacks on the Crimea Bridge, and the constant use of Sea Baby naval drones in the Black Sea against the enemy fleet.

"The SBU's sanction deep strikes on refineries, military-industrial complex facilities behind enemy lines, on its arsenals and warehouses, as was the case in Toropets, significantly affect combat capabilities of the Russians. There, we destroyed the enemy's stockpile of 120mm mines worth over $5 billion, which significantly reduced the enemy's supply of ammunition to the front. We will definitely pursue this line of work," Naumiuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU has established that each Russian Kh-101 missile may contain up to 250 electronic components produced in the West, while a Shahed, "Geran" type UAV, depending on the production series, may contain up to 400 such electronic components.