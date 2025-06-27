Russian Kh-101 Missile May Contain Up To 250 Parts Of Western Production, Ukraine Says
"The share of Western components in missiles and UAVs remains significant. But their number can widely vary, depending on the type and series. For example, the SBU has established that a single Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 electronic components of Western production. At the same time, in a missile of the same type, with which the Russians attacked an Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024, we spotted 59 such parts. These are processors, matrices, transceivers, integrated circuits," said Naumiuk.Read also: New deadly Shahed s now fitted with camera, AI: Ukraine's intel details new features
In Shahed, Geran type UAVs, depending on the series of release, there may be up to 400 electronic components produced in Western countries, the official noted.
"In particular, these are parts produced in Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Serbia, the USA, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, etc. These products do not get to the Russians directly, but through a chain of intermediaries. China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and some countries of the former CIS, primarily Kazakhstan and Armenia, are helping the Russian Federation circumvent sanctions," said the official.
He added that the SBU also monitors the operations of foreign companies that supply Russia with equipment and facilities for the production of military equipment and ammunition, also documenting and investigating each Russian air attack.Read also: EU leaders call for tougher sanctions against Russia - resolution
"We are collecting evidence, making efforts to bring those involved in these crimes to justice. Currently, SBU detectives are working on over 120,000 inquiries into the strikes against civilian and critical infrastructure across Ukraine. More than 4,000 cases concern missile strikes. Investigators and experts examine the debris, identifying the manufacturers of various components," Naumiuk said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Russia launches combined strikes to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, deploying up to 500 Shaheds per night. At the same time, Ukraine is developing "anti-Shahed" solutions that have proven effective.
Photo: defence-ua
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment