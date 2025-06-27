Russian Kh-101 Missile May Contain Up To 250 Parts Of Western Production, Ukraine Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Deputy Head of the Security Service Serhiy Naumiuk, who spoke at the Fair Play conference on expanding Russia sanctions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The share of Western components in missiles and UAVs remains significant. But their number can widely vary, depending on the type and series. For example, the SBU has established that a single Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 electronic components of Western production. At the same time, in a missile of the same type, with which the Russians attacked an Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024, we spotted 59 such parts. These are processors, matrices, transceivers, integrated circuits," said Naumiuk.

In Shahed, Geran type UAVs, depending on the series of release, there may be up to 400 electronic components produced in Western countries, the official noted.

"In particular, these are parts produced in Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Serbia, the USA, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, etc. These products do not get to the Russians directly, but through a chain of intermediaries. China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and some countries of the former CIS, primarily Kazakhstan and Armenia, are helping the Russian Federation circumvent sanctions," said the official.

He added that the SBU also monitors the operations of foreign companies that supply Russia with equipment and facilities for the production of military equipment and ammunition, also documenting and investigating each Russian air attack.

"We are collecting evidence, making efforts to bring those involved in these crimes to justice. Currently, SBU detectives are working on over 120,000 inquiries into the strikes against civilian and critical infrastructure across Ukraine. More than 4,000 cases concern missile strikes. Investigators and experts examine the debris, identifying the manufacturers of various components," Naumiuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Russia launches combined strikes to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, deploying up to 500 Shaheds per night. At the same time, Ukraine is developing "anti-Shahed" solutions that have proven effective.

