Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet: Zelensky Hails“Good Results”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state spoke at the Fair Play conference on introducing additional sanctions against Russia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I'd like to note the work done by everyone who restrains Russian energy profits. Thanks to our government agencies and strong partners, thanks to cooperation with civil society, there are really good results in implementing sanctions against the Russian shadow tanker fleet," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that today sanctions should also be introduced against the captains of Russian tankers.

"Sanctions should be extended to all legal entities affiliated (with the Russian shadow fleet - ed.). Also, to the terminals from which Russian oil is transported. All this is a colossal daily work: from export control and restrictions on supply chains to blocking financial instruments and personal sanctions. But all this is necessary! After all, without this, Moscow will not consider peace. Of course, we are doing our part of the work. Our sanctions packages are very active. I'd like to thank the entire team that's making this happen," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU member states may finalize the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday, proposing restrictive measures against the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Russian oil and its refined products in other countries, 22 new banks, and about 100 vessels from the Russian shadow fleet.