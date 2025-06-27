Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Calls On International Partners To Limit AI Tech Exports To Russia

Zelensky Calls On International Partners To Limit AI Tech Exports To Russia


2025-06-27 03:08:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this at the Fair Play conference on the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We must now work to ensure that the latest technologies are included by partner states in their export control priorities. This includes artificial intelligence since AI is increasingly and more often integrated into weaponry,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that restrictions should be established as soon as possible on the supply to Russia of ready-made artificial intelligence models that can be used for military purposes.

Read also: Sanctions keep Russia from unleashing war against Europe - Ukrainian President's Office chie

"Also (the supply should be limited of - ed.) tools and services for AI training. This is cloud services, high-performance computing equipment, as well as specialized datasets, including commercial satellite images. That is, our sanctions efforts must be absolutely specific in each field," he added.

Read also: Russian Kh-101 missile may contain up to 250 parts of Western production, Ukraine says

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted on the War&Sanctions website an update on modernized Shahed-136 drones now fitted with a camera and artificial intelligence software.

Photo: President's Office

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109733828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search