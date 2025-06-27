Zelensky Calls On International Partners To Limit AI Tech Exports To Russia
“We must now work to ensure that the latest technologies are included by partner states in their export control priorities. This includes artificial intelligence since AI is increasingly and more often integrated into weaponry,” Zelensky said.
The President noted that restrictions should be established as soon as possible on the supply to Russia of ready-made artificial intelligence models that can be used for military purposes.Read also: Sanctions keep Russia from unleashing war against Europe - Ukrainian President's Office chie
"Also (the supply should be limited of - ed.) tools and services for AI training. This is cloud services, high-performance computing equipment, as well as specialized datasets, including commercial satellite images. That is, our sanctions efforts must be absolutely specific in each field," he added.Read also: Russian Kh-101 missile may contain up to 250 parts of Western production, Ukraine says
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted on the War&Sanctions website an update on modernized Shahed-136 drones now fitted with a camera and artificial intelligence software.
Photo: President's Office
