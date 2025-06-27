Ukrainian Intelligence Obtains Evidence Of Firing Squads Being Formed In Russian Army
According to one intercepted message, a Russian soldier claimed that he and his comrades were offered the chance to join such a unit but refused.
The HUR noted that in situations where Russian commanders are unable to maintain discipline or hold positions, they resort to coercive tactics-forcing soldiers into so-called“meat assaults” under threat of execution.Read also: Russian officers reassigned to rear in large numbers – intelligence
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted communications indicating that Russian forces have been placing firing positions near civilian homes.
Photo credit: President's Office
