Kherson Resident Injured In Russian Drone Attack Dies In Hospital
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes resulting in death. The case is being handled under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office.
“Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document war crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces,” the statement reads.Read also: Russians attack critical energy facility in Kherson region, prolonged power outages possible
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the victim had been hospitalized in serious condition following the drone strike.
Photo: Ministry of Health
