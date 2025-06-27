QJMOTOR Has Landed In Indonesia With Four Flagship Models

MENAFN - GetNews) In recent years, Indonesia's motorcycle industry has continued to grow rapidly, and it has become the largest market in Southeast Asia, especially in 2024, with total sales exceeding 6 million units, among which the demand for sporty and fashionable motorcycles with cutting-edge technology is rising. Formally based on this market opportunity, Qianjiang quickly introduced its main QJMOTOR to Indonesia as its first sword to create global expansion.







The influence of the QJMOTOR brand in China does not need to be introduced too much, not only has the product matrix been "meticulous" in recent years, but also frequently appeared in various world-class motorcycle events, such as Moto3, Moto2 and the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) and other important international events, and also created a precedent for the civilianization of event technology. And what models did it bring with it to enter the Indonesian market this time?







Four-cylinder super imitation race, experience the passion of the track

First of all, SRK800RR, this model should be the benchmark is our domestic“SAI 800”, this four-cylinder imitation race verified by the World Superbike Championship, whether it is a 16V DOHC super engine or a variety of top configurations, it has always been highly sought after in China, it is equipped with Marzocchi suspension system, dual-channel ABS and TCS traction control system, and a sturdy steel frame structure, Ensure high-speed stability and adrenaline rush for the ultimate riding experience.







Four-cylinder hard-core endurance, feel the power of China

Another is also now QJMOTOR's master model -“SHAN 600” (Indonesian version is called SRV600V) this hard-core cruise uses a V-shaped four-cylinder engine, although the specific parameters do not know whether the Indonesian version has been adjusted, but with its solid power base, presumably it can also allow foreign friends to enjoy the power from China!







Automatic cruising opens the door to technology

The next one that everyone must be familiar with is the very beginner-friendly“SHAN 250AMT” version (called SRV250 AMT in Indonesia), which also became the first cruising model in Indonesia to be equipped with an automatic manual transmission, opening a magical technological door to this market.







Comfortable pedals, a reliable companion for practical comfort

The last one is called FORT250, it corresponds to our domestic“Hong 250”, but I don't know which version it corresponds to, if it is the corresponding intelligent version, it will be interesting, so that Indonesian riders can also experience what is called a motorcycle can also enjoy the automotive-grade intelligent car machine system, proper technology and hard work. Even if it is not a smart version, the standard version of this model is also very good, whether it is power, configuration or space at the same level is the head level, it can definitely bring a practical and comfortable driving experience to friends!







Next, Qianjiang will bring the above four models to the Jakarta JIExpo Kemayoran International Motor Show (IIMS 2025) from February 13 to 23, 2025; At the same time, it plans to build a factory in Indonesia to accelerate production and distribution and enhance local competitiveness. I believe that with Qianjiang's making strength, we will soon be able to open up a market for our Chinese motorcycles in Southeast Asia, and I believe that more models will land in Indonesia in the future, so that foreign friends can also experience what is made in China!





