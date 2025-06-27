QJMOTOR Goes Global, Now Eyeing Indonesia In Big Stride

MENAFN - GetNews) As a domestic first-line brand and one of the leaders in the domestic entertainment motorcycle sales list, QJMOTOR has built a strong business empire with high-efficiency, high-quality and cost-effective product families in just a few years after the brand was established, and has become a dark horse in the global motorcycle market with its outstanding performance in many events such as MotoGP and WSBK.







QJMOTOR has successfully expanded its product sales network to the global market, and in the environment of increasing demand for personalized and entertainment consumption, QJMOTOR is also seeking new opportunities and exploring higher ideals. A few days ago, QJMOTOR announced the official introduction of the Indonesian market, taking a step towards the global expansion of the brand.







Indonesia's motorcycle industry continues to grow rapidly and is now the largest market in Southeast Asia, with annual sales of more than 6 million units. The first attempt of QJMOTOR in the Indonesian market has brought its four powerful generals, covering multiple categories such as sports imitation racing, retro cruise and pedals.

























QJMOTOR said that in order to deepen the Indonesian market, in addition to the introduction of powerful models, it will also roll out a more comprehensive post-sales network and owner community in Indonesia, provide more comprehensive services such as car purchase, play and car use, and also plan to establish a local chemical plant in Indonesia, which is not only to strengthen Indonesia's local competitiveness, but also a key part of QJMOTOR's globalization.







As a native brand of China, QJMOTOR has taken a key step in the global market on behalf of Made in China, and has pushed the influence of Chinese brands to a broader stage, which proves that the performance and quality of products created by QJMOTOR are being recognized by more and more people and regions, and on the other hand, it also witnesses that Made in China is continuously improving in quality and reputation, and has become a reassuring choice in the global market. Presumably, in the future, domestic QJMOTOR owners can proudly say that they are riding locally when they communicate and discuss with overseas motorcyclists.