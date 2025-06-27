QJMOTOR Brings Chinese Power To Break Through The Japanese Market

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 28, 2025, the 52nd Tokyo Motorcycle Show grandly opened at the Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center. This exhibition, known as the "vane of Asia's motorcycle industry", welcomed a heavyweight from China this year - QJMOTOR 。 In the home of Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and other Japanese giants, QJMOTOR made a strong appearance at the booth with a unique sense of science and technology, showing the world the complete product matrix of China's high-end motorcycles.







This is not only an important step in the internationalization strategy of enterprises, but also a vivid footnote to the rise of Chinese manufacturing to the top of the global value chain. As the first exhibition in Japan to introduce a Chinese motorcycle brand, QJMOTOR's entry is of breakthrough significance.







The Japanese market is known for its strict access standards, and its requirements for product performance, process quality, and safety specifications are industry benchmarks.

QJMOTOR's participation in this exhibition not only broke the monopoly pattern of Japanese brands in the local market, but also proved to the world that China's motorcycle industry has world-class technical reserves with its self-developed V-twin engine technology, intelligent electronic control system and other innovative achievements. This reflects the shift of China's manufacturing industry from "scale expansion" to "quality". The strategic transformation marks the promotion of the national industry's voice in the field of global high-end equipment.

QJMOTOR brought a variety of main models to the exhibition, and built a three-dimensional offensive covering street cars, imitation racing, cruise, off-road, retro, ADV, pedals and other categories. The SRK 400 RS and SRV 400 VS Gemini are particularly eye-catching.







SRK 400 RS: The soul of the QJMOTOR middleweight replica, the SRK 400 RS continues the "conflict aesthetic" design philosophy of the SRK 1000RC. The lines of the vehicle are as sharp as a katana, and the collision of carbon fiber texture and metal texture forms a strong visual impact. It is equipped with a self-developed inline four-cylinder water-cooled engine with a displacement of 57kW in 421cc, and with Mazuqi inverted forks and Brembo calipers, the handling performance is very superior. The SRK 400 RS comes standard with high-end features such as tire pressure monitoring, which redefines the value benchmark of mid-row imitation racing.







SRV 400 VS: Aimed at the Japanese market's preferred cruising model, the SRV 400 VS showcases the ultimate interpretation of oriental aesthetics. The combination of a V-twin engine and a drop-shaped fuel tank not only inherits the muscular feeling of American cruising, but also incorporates traditional Chinese aesthetic elements. With a seat height of 720mm and a curb weight of 173kg , it is easy for riders to handle. Equipped with TCS traction control, 16L oversized fuel tank and full-color TFT Instrument, SRV 400 VS won the unanimous favor of the audience with its unique Chinese aesthetic style.







On the first day of the exhibition, the QJMOTOR exhibition area set off a boom in exhibitions. Japanese fans rave about the SRK 400 RS, which became the star of the booth with its razor-sharp design aesthetic and track-level performance. A veteran rider sighed: "The completion and development speed of Chinese locomotives is beyond imagination. At the same time, the SRV 400 VS attracted a large number of young people to check in, and the unique Chinese aesthetic design attracted many Japanese motorcycle enthusiasts to stop and experience it first-hand.







In the communication with Japanese users, the staff of QJMOTOR enthusiastically introduced the features and advantages of the product and answered their questions. This kind of cross-cultural exchange not only allows Japanese users to understand the quality of Chinese motorcycles, but also promotes the collision and integration of Chinese and Japanese cultures in the field of motorcycles. After experiencing it first-hand, many Japanese users have a new understanding of the quality of Chinese motorcycles and have praised them.







You know, February 1, 2025, QJMOTOR Officially debuted in the Japanese motorcycle market, and officially announced its entry into the Japanese market with a scale of 6 stores at the same time. This Tokyo exhibition is blowing a "Chinese whirlwind", not only QJMOTORThe commercial promotion of entering Japan has injected a boost into China's motorcycle industry, proving to the world that Chinese brands are reshaping the global motorcycle industry pattern with technological innovation and cultural confidence.







From Milan to Tokyo, the success is not an accidental flash of inspiration, but the result of QJMOTOR's deep cultivation in the whole industry chain such as R&D, design, and supply chain integration for many years. When Japanese users finally recognized that Chinese-made motorcycles are not only reliable, but also full of charm, it marks that QJMOTOR's internationalization journey has entered a new era.







QJMOTOR's strategy of going overseas with technology and breaking the wall with intelligence has undoubtedly opened up a new global development path for more Chinese high-end manufacturing brands.

It is widely anticipated that QJMOTOR will spark a more significant "Chinese storm" in the global market in the future.