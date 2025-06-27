Onesportglobal Introduces Ot05pro E-Bike: Urban Commuting Just Got Smarter And Smoother

MENAFN - GetNews) The Onesport OT05Pro features a premium aluminum alloy frame, known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. This makes the E-bike sturdy enough to handle daily use yet light enough to maneuver easily through city streets. The frame is also resistant to corrosion and weather exposure, contributing to long-term durability.







Frame – Lightweight & Durable Aluminum Alloy

The OT05Pro features a premium aluminum alloy frame, known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. This makes the bike sturdy enough to handle daily use yet light enough to maneuver easily through city streets. The frame is also resistant to corrosion and weather exposure, contributing to long-term durability Options – Elegant Dual-Tone Styling

This model is available in a modern dual-tone combination:



White Blue-Grey

The blend of these colors gives the e-bike a clean, professional look. Whether used for commuting or leisure rides, the stylish finish complements both urban and suburban environments.

Braking System – Power-Off Brake Handles + Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Safety is a major highlight of the OT05Pro. It's equipped with:



Left and right power-off brake handles – These immediately disconnect the motor during braking, reducing stopping distance and giving better control. Front and rear disc oil brakes (hydraulic disc brakes) – Known for their reliable performance, even under wet or downhill conditions. These brakes offer smoother modulation and stronger stopping power compared to mechanical brakes.

This dual braking system ensures precision and confidence in all riding scenarios.

Front Fork – Aluminum Front Fork for Stability

The bike uses a high-strength aluminum front fork, offering light weight without compromising structural integrity. While it doesn't feature suspension travel, the rigid fork is optimized for flat urban roads, giving riders direct feedback and control, which is preferred for city commuting.

Foldable or Not – Fixed Frame Design for Strength

The OT05Pro is not foldable, and that's by design. The non-foldable frame allows for improved rigidity, better handling, and reduced maintenance issues those who don't need a folding mechanism, this design offers a more solid and stable ride experience.

Mileage – Long-Range Power-Assisted Riding

The OT05Pro provides impressive range performance:

130–140 km in power-assisted mode

This makes it an excellent option for long-distance commuters or weekend explorers. Riders can rely on this bike for multiple trips without needing a daily recharge the factory, the OT05Pro tops out at 25 km/h, the sweet spot set by most e-bike laws. That pace keeps you legal, light on corners, and fast enough to clear stoplights without feeling sluggish.

Climbing-Torque-Goes-Up-to-30-Degrees

With a 250W motor and 40Nm of pull, the bike scrambles up hills as steep as 30 degrees. So when the street turns into a wall, the OT05Pro keeps grinding where weaker models' wheels spin or quit.

Rider Height Compatibility from-160-to-190 cm

Although this rider height note seems to repeat in the specs, the e-bike really works for people roughly 160 to 190 centimeters tall-just the range you expect from a 700C frame. Raise or lower the seat and most adults find their sweet spot without aching knees.

Cargo-Limit-Built-to-100kg

Keep total load around 100 kilograms and the OT05Pro carts a rider plus a light bag with no drama. Push past that and range drops, hills feel heavier, and the frame flexes more, so stick to the number for safer, smoother riding.

Motor – Efficient 250W Rear Hub Motor

The OT05Pro is equipped with a 250-watt rear hub motor, ideal for city riding. It provides:



Quiet, smooth acceleration

Steady cruising at 25 km/h Low maintenance due to its sealed design

This motor is optimized for flat and moderate terrains, perfect for urban daily riders who want consistency and reliability.

Battery – High-Capacity 36V 22.5Ah for Extended Range

Powering the bike is a 36V 22.5Ah lithium battery, one of the larger capacities in its class. This battery allows the bike to:



Deliver 130–140 km in PAS mode

Charge efficiently and safely Last through multiple trips on a single charge

The battery is integrated discreetly and is removable for convenient indoor charging.

Tire Size – 700*50C (Approx. 27.5x2.25)

The OT05Pro features 700x50C tires, roughly equivalent to 27.5 x 2.25 inches, which offer:



Smooth rolling on paved surfaces

Lower rolling resistance for energy efficiency Wider contact patch for better grip and stability

These tires are well-suited for urban roads, light gravel, and park trails.

Torque – 40Nm for Consistent Urban Power

The motor delivers 40 Newton-meters of torque, which provides:



Smooth acceleration from a stop

Enough force to climb moderate inclines Reliable support during strong headwinds or loaded rides

Though not built for mountain-grade climbs, the torque rating is excellent for city use.

Transmission – Shimano 1x7-Speed Gear System

The Shimano 1x7-speed drivetrain allows you to shift gears easily based on terrain or energy levels. It works seamlessly with the electric motor to:



Adjust pedaling effort

Optimize speed on flats or hills Enhance riding comfort

This setup is low-maintenance and user-friendly for both beginners and experienced riders.

Certification – CE Certified for Quality Compliance

The OT05Pro holds CE certification, confirming its compliance with European standards for:



Electrical safety

Environmental protection Mechanical performance

This gives buyers confidence in product safety and build quality.

Who Should Choose the Onesport OT05Pro?

This e-bike is built for:



Urban commuters who need reliability, range, and safety

Leisure riders looking for long-distance support Environment-conscious users wanting an energy-efficient ride

Its 250W motor, long-range battery, hydraulic brakes, and clean design make it an ideal daily companion.

Quick Spec Recap

