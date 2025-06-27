Revolutionizing Real Estate: Hire A Dedicated Real Estate Consultant

Real Estate Consultants of America (RECOA), a newly launched Florida-based real estate consulting firm, is shaking up the industry by offering direct-to-consumer consulting services for people buying, selling, building, remodeling or financing. In an industry long dominated by commission-driven agents, RECOA steps forward with a clear mission: to serve clients with no hidden agendas, no commissions and no pressure to buy or sell-only expert, honest, altruistic guidance. Consumers now have the opportunity to call a dedicated consultant before they call a commission-based agent.

At the heart of RECOA's mission is a simple principle: Your best interest comes first. Whether you're looking to buy your dream home, remodel a fixer-upper, build a home from the ground up, or finance a property, RECOA's team of seasoned consultants offers expert coaching without the sales pitch. Unlike traditional real estate agents, RECOA professionals don't earn commissions. Instead, they charge a small, flat hourly fee.

"Most people think real estate consultants are only for high-powered developers or commercial giants. That used to be true," says Jeff Popick, founder of RECOA. "But our goal is to bring that same elite-level strategy and insight to the everyday homeowner, buyer, or investor-without the hidden pressure of a commission-based relationship."

So why consider a real estate consultant? RECOA outlines three surprising reasons:

Consultants don't sell, list, or get commissions. They serve as your personal advocate and advisor.RECOA consultants are often licensed brokers and experienced investors who've faced real challenges-and triumphed.Their small hourly fees often translate into significant financial wins, and perhaps even greater peace of mind.



RECOA can guide you through your real estate journey-whether you're buying, building, or just need a second opinion.

In a market where confusion and commission-based pressure are the norm, RECOA offers a much-needed breath of fresh air. The firm is already gaining traction with first-time buyers, cautious investors, and experienced sellers alike. Their reputation for honesty, transparency, and client-first service is resonating across Florida and beyond.

RECOA's revolutionary consulting model can support your next real estate move