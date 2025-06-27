Revolutionizing Real Estate: Hire A Dedicated Real Estate Consultant
Real Estate Consultants of America (RECOA), a newly launched Florida-based real estate consulting firm, is shaking up the industry by offering direct-to-consumer consulting services for people buying, selling, building, remodeling or financing. In an industry long dominated by commission-driven agents, RECOA steps forward with a clear mission: to serve clients with no hidden agendas, no commissions and no pressure to buy or sell-only expert, honest, altruistic guidance. Consumers now have the opportunity to call a dedicated consultant before they call a commission-based agent.
At the heart of RECOA's mission is a simple principle: Your best interest comes first. Whether you're looking to buy your dream home, remodel a fixer-upper, build a home from the ground up, or finance a property, RECOA's team of seasoned consultants offers expert coaching without the sales pitch. Unlike traditional real estate agents, RECOA professionals don't earn commissions. Instead, they charge a small, flat hourly fee.
"Most people think real estate consultants are only for high-powered developers or commercial giants. That used to be true," says Jeff Popick, founder of RECOA. "But our goal is to bring that same elite-level strategy and insight to the everyday homeowner, buyer, or investor-without the hidden pressure of a commission-based relationship."
So why consider a real estate consultant? RECOA outlines three surprising reasons:They're Your Coach, Not Your Closer: Consultants don't sell, list, or get commissions. They serve as your personal advocate and advisor. They've Been in Your Shoes: RECOA consultants are often licensed brokers and experienced investors who've faced real challenges-and triumphed. They Save You Time and Money: Their small hourly fees often translate into significant financial wins, and perhaps even greater peace of mind.
Visit to learn more about how RECOA can guide you through your real estate journey-whether you're buying, building, or just need a second opinion.
In a market where confusion and commission-based pressure are the norm, RECOA offers a much-needed breath of fresh air. The firm is already gaining traction with first-time buyers, cautious investors, and experienced sellers alike. Their reputation for honesty, transparency, and client-first service is resonating across Florida and beyond.
To explore how RECOA's revolutionary consulting model can support your next real estate move, visit or contact the team directly.
