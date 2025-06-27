Breaking Down Barriers, Lighting Up The Stars: Tiens Group's 30-Year Journey Of Fulfilling Educational Dreams

MENAFN - GetNews) In the heart of Mr. Li Jinyuan, founder of Tiens Group, education is not only the warm transmission of one lamp lighting another, but also the cornerstone of a nation's lasting prosperity. For more than thirty years, this globally minded entrepreneur has, with unwavering determination, transformed his personal success into fertile soil for education: from the difficult moment of selling his Mercedes-Benz to pay employees' wages, to investing tens of billions to build a comprehensive educational ecosystem spanning from primary schools to higher education; from the first brick-and-mortar classroom on the Tibetan plateau to the resonant voices of students in an international secondary school in Singapore... Mr. Li, together with Tiens Group, has exemplified what it means to "benefit all people and fulfill responsibilities through action." In his eyes, every child deserves the right to gaze at the stars, and Tiens' mission is precisely to tear down the barriers of geography and birth, allowing the clear stream of knowledge to nourish every inch of land yearning for growth.







A Childlike Wish: Ensuring Every Child Has the Right to Pursue Their Dreams

Every child is a born dreamer, painting visions of the future with innocent voices-some wish to become scientists, others aspire to be teachers, and some long to soar into space. Yet not all children have equal access to these dreams. Mr. Li Jinyuan deeply understands that education is the key to transforming one's destiny. Since 1996, under his leadership, Tiens Group has used education as a powerful lever to uplift and reshape the futures of countless children.

In Nagqu, Tibet, the primary school funded and built by Tiens gave children on the plateau their first bright and welcoming classrooms. In Tianjin, the transformation of Tianshi College from a vocational institution to a full-fledged undergraduate college opened wider starting lines for millions of aspiring students. In Singapore, the international secondary school under the Tiens banner has become a bridge connecting Chinese students to world-renowned universities. These efforts are more than just financial contributions-they are weighty promises: Tiens is committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of background, can pursue their dreams with courage.







Footprints of Love: From a Single Classroom to a Fertile Land of Education

Tiens' path in education is an epic written with responsibility. In the early days, when the company faced hardships, founder Mr. Li Jinyuan resolutely sold his Mercedes-Benz to pay employees' wages. As the enterprise grew, that same sense of duty evolved into a comprehensive educational commitment-from the first classroom in Nagqu, Tibet, to an educational landscape that spans across China and beyond. Every step Tiens has taken to support children's dreams has been fueled by a heart full of sincerity.

In 1996, Mr. Li Jinyuan invested 80 million yuan to establish Tianjin Tianshi College. Over the following two decades, he continued to invest heavily, transforming a barren land into a modern educational park spanning 320 hectares. Today, thanks to Mr. Li's tireless dedication, Tiens Group operates not only a university capable of accommodating more than 40,000 students, but also the Six Forces Primary and Secondary Schools, covering the entire educational spectrum from elementary to high school. The remarkable achievements of Tianshi College have even drawn Nobel laureates and Olympic champions from around the world to visit and exchange ideas. For nearly thirty years, Tiens Group's unwavering commitment to education has demonstrated that education is not a fleeting act of charity, but a flame passed down through generations. Through education, Mr. Li Jinyuan and Tiens Group have nurtured children's dreams with deep care and dedication, bringing the notion of“social responsibility” to life in the most vivid and concrete way.







A Torch of Aspiration: The Entrepreneurial Spirit Illuminates the Future of the Nation and Home

"When an enterprise is small, it belongs to individuals; as it grows, it belongs to society, and ultimately to the nation." This humble yet profound remark from Mr. Li Jinyuan reveals the spiritual core of Tiens Group. From launching a patriotic venture amid China's reform and opening-up, to expanding its global footprint across 224 countries and regions; from selling his car to support the company in times of difficulty and setting an example in the real economy, to generously contributing 21 billion yuan to educational philanthropy-Tiens has always closely linked its corporate growth to the destiny of the nation.

Amidst the nation's vibrant development and days filled with promise, investing in education takes on even deeper meaning. Over the years, Tiens has not only provided material donations but has also built a comprehensive“educational ecosystem”-from primary schools to universities, from China to the world, from financial contributions to resource integration. This systematic investment stands as a vivid embodiment of the national strategy of“Revitalizing the Nation Through Science and Education.”







In the Name of Love, Journeying Together Toward the Stars and the Sea

When children recite aloud in classrooms built by Tiens, and when students step onto the global stage through Tianshi College's“3+1,”“2+2” undergraduate training models, or the“3+1+1” bachelor-master integrated program, what we see is not merely a charitable act by a corporation, but a national enterprise's heartfelt investment in the future of both individuals and the country. Under the leadership of Mr. Li Jinyuan, Tiens has used education to offer children one of life's most precious gifts-the opportunity for their dreams to blossom.

"Feel Love, Create Love, Share Love"-Tiens Group's philanthropic philosophy has taken root like a seed in the hearts of countless children. Behind this vision stands Mr. Li Jinyuan, who, with the resilience of an entrepreneur and the compassion of a patriot, is writing a noble chapter of dedication to both nation and people. Such an enterprise is worthy of every ounce of trust; such a story deserves to be passed down for generations.

As the echoes of the exam bell linger, the scroll of life quietly unfolds. Tiens Group firmly believes that education is the finest support for one's journey-letting the starlight of knowledge illuminate the road ahead, empowering the striving youth to reach distant mountains and seas, and building a ladder to lift every young dream toward the skies.