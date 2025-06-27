Brian Gregory, ADMANITY CEO Unveils Emotional AI Breakthrough, Positioning YES TEST And ADMANITY Protocol Algorithm As Missing Link In Human-Centric AI, For LLM, CRM, Martech, Edtech And E-Commerce.

MENAFN - GetNews)



“ADMANITY's emotional algorithms will monetize AI and LLMs by integrating the greatest sales and marketing formulas of the modern era - enabling AI to generate billions in sales and attract millions of business customers,” said Brian Gregory®, the creator of The ADMANITY® Protocol, a first-mover emotional algorithm that diagnoses and prescribes optimal buying triggers in branding and marketing is now destined for AI. Its YES! TESTTM diagnostic delivers instant emotional blueprint formulas helping thousands of small businesses. Now, AI can be dramatically enhanced by integrating ADMANITY's emotional algorithms to instantly improve LLMs, CRM leaders, Martech, Edtech, online retailers and the entire sales industry.







ADMANITY , a research-based intellectual property company that a decade ago began analyzing over 100 years of emotions in marketing, has officially announced the public debut of its groundbreaking emotional algorithm system - THE ADMANITY® Protocol - a first-of-its-kind, first-mover advantage for AI that decodes the precise emotional triggers most likely to persuade any audience to buy any product.

Unlike typical sentiment analysis or predictive tools currently used, ADMANITY's system reveals why humans are emotionally motivated to buy, and how to influence them using a precise emotional structure.“We began our research and testing with businesses years before AI and popular LLM models like Chat GPT arrived. It will be awesome to now be able to integrate the best strategies of the past 100 years of marketing into AI,” said Brian Gregory.

“To demonstrate the power of our algorithms, we created The YES! TEST , a five-minute, no-cost online diagnostic that instantly identifies a brand's unique emotional archetype and delivers access to a complete emotional sales blueprint - including language patterns, ad strategies, persuasive elements such as upselling, customer win-back strategies, and complete copywriting libraries,” said Brian Gregory, CEO. Thousands of businesses from all industries have already used the YES TEST to reframe their marketing through the lens of emotional science.

The system is powered by the ADMANITY® Protocol , a proprietary emotional logic framework developed through more than a decade of research and analysis of the past 100 years of the most successful advertising campaigns in history. This“mother” algorithm, kept offline for security and to preserve its IP value, functions like a diagnostic engine for emotional persuasion - a“missing layer” in today's AI and marketing ecosystems.“AI as it exists today is emotionally blind. It requires a much more in-depth understanding of human emotions to evolve and the first AI dominant player that integrates that level of emotional technology will be the one that wins the AI race. It could put an LLM model such as Chat GPT, Gemini or a CRM like SalesForce or an E-commerce leader like Amazon years ahead of its competition,” emphasized Brian Gregory.

Unlike most AI systems that guess at emotion using large data sets, ADMANITY 's IP is pre-trained , requires no machine learning, and can be immediately applied across a variety of AI sectors. This includes AI-generated content, marketing automation, CRM personalization, retail communications, B2B and B2C sales messaging, education platforms, and voice agents. In every case, ADMANITY brings what's currently missing: ethical, emotional structure before AI execution.

“Perhaps one of the biggest advantages of our emotional algorithm tech is it will accelerate the monetization of AI by empowering it with the greatest sales and marketing tactics of the modern era. Instead of needing billions to grow, AI could be generating billions in sales and attracting millions of small business customers,” said Brian Gregory.







ADMANITY believes emotional intelligence is the next great leap forward in artificial intelligence. Its tools don't replace human or AI creativity - they empower it, ensuring machines interact with humans in more meaningful, persuasive, and emotionally resonant ways.

With over 2,000 pages of proprietary Companion IP , a secure, offline emotional logic system, and a proven track record through the YES! TEST , and other B2B business tools such as YES! QUEST lead generation, YES! PRESS press release syndication, YES! MEDIA - a quarter billion stock images and videos, ADMANITY® is quickly becoming one of the most promising forces in emotional AI. The emotional layer it offers is years ahead of any known competitor and may soon become a new industry standard - and a powerful differentiator for companies ready to evolve their AI capabilities into truly human-centric experiences.

For serious inquiries, contact Brian Gregory, CEO directly from the information in this release.

